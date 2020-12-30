Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020

New York

THE average hedge fund underperformed the wider stock market in 2020 but saw less volatility while stock-picking funds got a lift from technology and stay-at-home shares in a year beset by a pandemic and uncertainty around the US election.

Hedge funds, which aim to protect assets in market downturns and have faced criticism for many years for high fees and lacklustre returns, in 2020 showed a divergence in performance.

The average hedge fund made 7.3 per cent in the first 11 months of the year. That underperformed an index tracking the S&P 500, which would have made 14 per cent over the same time frame, according to data from Hedge Fund Research (HFR).

Investors said the performance was still solid given that many of the hedge funds in their portfolios had produced double-digit returns or otherwise preserved assets during the March rut when fears about coronavirus wiped US$5 trillion from US stocks.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Hedge funds broadly managed the year up to March really well - certainly much better than 2008 as a comparison - and they have ended in positive territory," said Robert Sears, chief investment officer at Capital Generation Partners.

The standouts were long-short hedge funds, which proved to have the top-performing strategy. So-called "long-short" hedge funds, which take bets on stocks rising and falling, raked in gains of 12 per cent over the period, according to recent data from HFR.

While that underperformed the broader market, a number of individual firms blasted past that number with high returns.

"On average, hedge funds have done quite well," said Cedric Fontanille, director and head of investment mandates at investment manager Unigestion. "Long-short equity benefited from the strong momentum of their tech exposure. They had quite a bit at the beginning of the year and maintained it."

Many hedge funds were heavily invested in stocks that benefited from consumers and workers staying at home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

UK-based Marshall Wace was among the hedge funds to hold a position in Zoom, US filings compiled by Symmetric.io showed. It made 9.4 per cent in its US$20 billion strategy for the year to start of December, said a source with knowledge of the firm.

Among the long-short hedge funds to generate double-digit returns were RiverPark Advisors' US$391 million fund, which gained 41.2 per cent through Oct 31 while Wellington Management's US$1.37 billion financials-focused fund gained 21.2 per cent to Nov 30, according to data gathered by HSBC and seen by Reuters.

Britain's Odey Asset Management made 37.3 per cent through Nov 30 in its long-short fund managed by James Hanbury while Sandler Capital Management's US$2 billion equities fund made 10.8 per cent between the start of the year and Dec 4, sources close to the firms told Reuters.

Hedge fund peers that bet on mergers and acquisitions made 5.4 per cent over the same period while strategies that invest based on macroeconomic trends made 1.4 per cent, the data showed.

While macro hedge funds generated lower gains on average, according to the HFR data, investors said the strategies in their portfolios had outperformed the market. REUTERS