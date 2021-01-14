You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 11:16 AM

nz_shibuya_140153.jpg
Japanese trading house Sumitomo plans to close its crude and fuel oil trading desks in Singapore at the end of March and will relocate the trading functions to its Tokyo headquarters, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Japanese trading house Sumitomo plans to close its crude and fuel oil trading desks in Singapore at the end of March and will relocate the trading functions to its Tokyo headquarters, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The company will also exit its bunker fuel blending business in the city state, the largest global bunkering port, he said, without giving further details.

The moves, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, come after stricter emissions standards imposed by the International Maritime Organization starting 2020 reduced opportunities to compete through blending to produce bunker fuels.

Market competitiveness and company strategy, among other factors, led to the decision to downsize its Singapore operation, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Sumitomo's Singapore unit Summit Energy & Resources, previously known as Petro Summit, will continue its oil trading business until the end of March, and the transition will be completed in April, said the source.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Employees were told of the decision on Monday.

Sumitomo has two crude and fuel oil traders and six bunkering traders, both Japanese and local. The Japanese employees will likely relocate back to Japan, two sources said.

Summit Energy trades Australian and Middle East crude, blends and trades very low sulphur fuel oil for bunker sales.

The company plans to end a tank storage lease at Singapore's Oiltanking Seraya terminal of 180,000 cubic metres in capacity, according to a source, who was notified of the change.

Summit Energy will continue to trade iron ore. Sumitomo Singapore, a separate unit, will handle bunker fuel sales in Singapore together with Sumitomo Tokyo after the transition is completed in April.

Oiltanking did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 11:22 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Affirm sees stock nearly double in Nasdaq debut

[NEW YORK] Shares of Affirm Holdings, founded by PayPal Holdings' co-founder Max Levchin, almost doubled in their...

Jan 14, 2021 11:04 AM
Technology

Snapchat permanently bans Donald Trump from site

[SAN FRANCISCO] Image-centric social network Snapchat on Wednesday said it has permanently banned US President...

Jan 14, 2021 10:47 AM
Transport

LTA awards S$34.3m civil contract for Hume station on Downtown Line

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$34.3 million civil contract to private construction firm...

Jan 14, 2021 10:37 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares stand pat ahead of US stimulus plan, earnings

[BENGALURU] Australian shares held steady on Thursday as investors refrained from big bets ahead of the earnings...

Jan 14, 2021 10:36 AM
Garage

Grab raises US$300m for fintech arm from investors including Hanwha

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab said on Thursday it has raised more than US$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Margin squeeze puts F&B players in a spot over food delivery demand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for