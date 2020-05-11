You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Suncorp to take A$133m hit from coronavirus

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 8:37 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian insurer Suncorp Group said on Monday it expects to take a A$133 million (S$122.8 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to the negative impact on gross written premiums.

The crisis has added to the woes of Australian insurers, which have yet to recover from a tumultuous summer as raging wildfires, drought and hailstorms in the country led to a surge in claims that weighed on their margins.

Suncorp Group chief executive Steve Johnston said the insurer has already provided discounts and premium waivers to 12,300 insurance customers in Australia and New Zealand and approved A$4.05 billion in loan deferrals.

The insurer said 2020 group costs are estimated to be to be slightly above A$2.7 billion, including pay and leave entitlements remediation to some employees of A$40 million-A$70 million.

Suncorp statement said it would adopt a "conservative mindset" when making a decisions about any final dividend. Australia's regulator last month asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend payouts or use buffers like dividend reinvestment plans until the impact of the pandemic is better known.

SEE ALSO

Great Eastern Q1 earnings tumble 90% on non-operating losses

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

'Hidden' defaults set to soar as recession squeezes companies

US Fed flying blind on economic outlook as businesses slowly reopen

Swiss National Bank battling enormous pressure on safe-haven franc

China regulator issues rules on online bank lending to curb risks

Driving adoption of real-time payments in Asean

Singapore banks brace themselves for tough months ahead

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 08:23 AM
Transport

Virgin Atlantic to pitch to investors amid administration risks

[LONDON] Virgin Atlantic Airways will begin pitching to potential investors on Monday as it seeks to avoid collapse...

May 11, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Earthquake hits off coast of eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

[TOKYO] An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Monday but no...

May 11, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Australian children slowly resume school as coronavirus curbs eased

[SYDNEY] Children in some Australian states began returning to school on Monday after an extended break due to the...

May 11, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, helped by expectations that the Japanese government may lift a state...

May 11, 2020 08:10 AM
Transport

Cabs ferry US$300 steaks, boxes use plane seats in virus-hit Japan

[TOKYO] Japan's transport sector, hit by the sudden drop in passenger traffic caused by measures to contain the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.