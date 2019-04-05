You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swedbank chairman quits over money-laundering scandal

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 4:15 PM

colin-li-5.jpg
Lars Idermark has decided to leave Sweden's oldest bank and biggest mortgage lender with immediate effect, Swedbank said in a statement on Friday. That follows a March 28 announcement that CEO Birgitte Bonnesen had been fired in the wake of the dirty money allegations.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[STOCKHOLM] A week after Swedbank fired its chief executive officer, the lender is parting ways with its chairman as a multi-billion dollar money-laundering scandal forces top-level changes.

Lars Idermark has decided to leave Sweden's oldest bank and biggest mortgage lender with immediate effect, Swedbank said in a statement on Friday. That follows a March 28 announcement that CEO Birgitte Bonnesen had been fired in the wake of the dirty money allegations.

Swedbank is being investigated by the financial supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia, as well as the authorities in the US Sweden's Economic Crime Authority has also initiated a criminal probe to look into allegations of gross fraud, amid concerns Swedbank may have misled the public about the severity of the laundering case.

The bank is allegedly tied to the US$230 billion Danske Bank A/S Estonian laundering scandal. Swedish broadcaster SVT has reported that the suspicious amounts that flowed through Swedbank's non-resident accounts in Estonia may have exceeded US$100 billion between 2010 and 2016 alone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Swedbank is the year's worst performing European financial stock so far, having lost almost a third of its value.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Half of Japan hasn’t heard of central bank’s stimulus plan

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance opens global digital hub in Singapore

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

Nomura axes 8 of 9 equity research jobs in Singapore in US$1b plan to cut costs

Masayoshi Son finds easy way to make US$1b a year

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

BP_Samuel Tsien_050419_29.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening