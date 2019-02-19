You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sweden's Handelsbanken appoints its first female CEO

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Stockholm

ONE of Sweden's biggest banks, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, is about to get its first female chief executive officer.

The Stockholm-based lender has named veteran Carina Akerstrom as CEO to replace retiring Anders Bouvin at the end of March. Ms Akerstrom, who is 56, has worked at Handelsbanken since 1986, most recently as deputy CEO.

In her new role, Ms Akerstrom will need to focus on Handelsbanken's approach to expenses. The bank has one of the highest cost-to-income ratios among Sweden's biggest lenders, and lags behind its peers when it comes to going digital. Handelsbanken last year announced a raft of strategic initiatives, including automating some functions, spelling the reduction of 1,600 full-time positions by the end of 2022.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During Mr Bouvin's time as CEO, shares in Handelsbanken slipped about 4 per cent, underperforming Bloomberg's index of European financial stocks and Swedish peers SEB AB and Swedbank AB. The bank has also been more exposed to Brexit than its peers, with expansion in the UK a key plank in its strategy.

Handelsbanken has faced criticism from the Financial Conduct Authority in London, which found "serious weaknesses" in its systems for combating financial crime. That followed deep loan losses in 2017 from an exposure to a UK construction company that collapsed.

Most recently, Handelsbanken had to deal with complaints of staff abuse. Last year, two senior bankers resigned amid complaints of sexual harassment, forcing the lender to start an internal investigation into the matter.

As CEO, Ms Akerstrom will be joining a small but growing club of women holding the top job in Sweden's financial industry. Others include Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen, Danske Bank Sweden CEO Berit Behring and former SEB CEO Annika Falkengren.

Ms Akerstrom started as an employee of Handelsbanken's Kalmar branch in 1986. Since 2016, she has had the role of deputy group chief executive of the bank, with responsibilities including Handelsbanken's large corporate customers and its overall business operations in the Stockholm region. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered celebrates 160 years in Singapore

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Under no-deal Brexit, UK bankers will need chaperones for EU clients

Google, Salesforce investing in UK payments startup GoCardless

Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false

SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new US$400m European tech fund: FT

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

20190218_1550477226706_5370507754898736_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

hzbudget0218a.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening