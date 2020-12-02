You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Teen banking app Step reaches for the stars to raise US$50m

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 10:25 PM

[LONDON] Teen banking app Step has raised US$50 million from investors led by Coatue Management alongside celebrities such as singer Justin Timberlake, influencer Charli D'Amelio and former quarterback Eli Manning.

Step, which offers teenagers a bank account connected to a secured spending card and peer-to-peer payments, also said it had secured funding from existing backers including Stripe, Will Smith's Dreamers VC, CrossLink Capital and Collaborative Fund.

San Francisco-based Step allows parents to view balances and real-time activity, add money to their teens' accounts and manage and freeze cards. It does not charge fees but makes money from card interchange.

Other stars involved in the fundraising included The Chainsmokers, Kelvin Beachum, Larry Fitzgerald and Andre Iguodala, Step said in a statement on Wednesday.

The startup, which has attracted more than 500,000 users since launching two months ago, will use the funding to grow the team and invest in its technology, its chief executive CJ MacDonald told Reuters in a video call.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are making sure we are building scalable solutions and are able to handle the growth," Mr MacDonald said.

Step is one of several new banking apps focused on children and teens in the US, as companies seek to capitalise on a global surge in digital payments and ecommerce. It rivals products from companies including Greenlight, Copper and JPMorgan.

Such companies say they aim to make it easier for parents and their children to transact in an increasingly cashless economy, while providing more modern financial education tools.

"As a person who hasn't always had financial stability, and made many mistakes in that arena as a young man, I know the importance of financial education and having access to economic platforms that can work for everyone," Smith, who is a co-founder of Dreamers VC, said in a statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Private banking group to offer 200 undergraduate traineeships in next 3 years

EU banking watchdog revives relief measures for Covid-hit loans

Sterling slips below US$1.34 as Brexit trade deal doubts emerge

MAS bans two former insurance agents for misleading clients and for forgery

JPMorgan Asset sees opportunities in Japan Internet sector

Several potential 'fallen angel' Asia-Pacific banks face Covid-19 threat: S&P

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 10:12 PM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls miss expectations in November

[WASHINGTON] US private payrolls increased less than expected in November, likely hampered by soaring new Covid-19...

Dec 2, 2020 10:06 PM
Government & Economy

WHO fine-tunes advice on Covid masks for public, health workers

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization on Wednesday tightened guidelines on wearing face masks, recommending that,...

Dec 2, 2020 09:33 PM
Transport

American Airlines holds first civilian passenger flight of 737 MAX in nearly two years

[DALLAS] Boeing's 737 MAX on Wednesday will make its first public demonstration flight with members of the media...

Dec 2, 2020 09:28 PM
Government & Economy

EU criticises 'hasty' UK approval of Covid-19 vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union criticised Britain's rapid approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine on...

Dec 2, 2020 09:21 PM
Transport

Former Maersk executive takes helm as CEO of rival MSC

[LONDON] Soren Toft on Wednesday started his role as chief executive of Swiss headquartered container group MSC's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Europe: Stocks fall at the start of trading

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for