You are here
Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
DBS accounts for almost half of total payout, Singtel S$2.8b and the rest S$2.2b
Singapore
SHAREHOLDERS of Temasek-linked companies will be enjoying a dividend bonanza this year as payouts will jump almost 40 per cent to a record S$9.3 billion.
The combined dividends of eight TLCs for 2018 is expected to balloon 38 per cent from 2017's S$6.7 billion which
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg