You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tencent boosts Argentine fintech bet, leading US$150m round

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 3:23 PM

file784kz1ly32gf8iy8n4.jpg
Chinese internet giant Tencent is increasing its bet on Argentina's mobile payments app Ualá, leading a US$150 million Series C funding round where it was joined by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp and others.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BUENOS AIRES] Chinese internet giant Tencent is increasing its bet on Argentina's mobile payments app Ualá, leading a US$150 million Series C funding round where it was joined by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp and others.

Ualá plans to use the funds to triple its team to over 500 employees by the end of next year, expand its loans product, and develop new business units, said founder and chief executive officer Pierpaolo Barbieri. Some of the company's earlier heavyweight investors, including Soros Fund Management LLC, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and Jefferies LLC, are among other participants in the funding round.

The announcement comes two weeks after the company rolled out a new investing tool in a low-risk mutual fund through the app. Ualá has issued 1.3 million prepaid cards since it started operating in October 2017, as part of a bet on long-term growth in a country in which less than half of the population has a bank account. Mr Barbieri declined to comment on plans to expand outside of Argentina or the company's valuation.

"It's by far the largest investment we've received," Mr Barbieri said in an interview. "We want to continue to partner with other players on financial services."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tencent first announced in April that it was taking a stake in the company, without disclosing the amount. Tencent and SoftBank will each have a representative on Ualá's 7-person board of directors. The investment also marks SoftBank's first venture in Argentina, Mr Barbieri said.

SEE ALSO

Asia needs to put more money where its mouth is

 

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Japan and Australia to boost Asia M&A activity in 2020, UFP aays

India must clean up or clear out dodgy brokers

How China CFA applicants keep beating finance's hardest exam

Mergers and acquisitions hit US$70b in 24 hours with investors piling in

SolarGy, SolarPVExchange and Sunseap lend weight to UOB's solar financing plan

Japan is surprise bright spot for India’s Paytm

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 03:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan and Australia to boost Asia M&A activity in 2020, UFP aays

[SINGAPORE] Mergers and acquisitions in Asia will see an uptick next year due to rising shareholder activism in...

Nov 26, 2019 03:35 PM
Banking & Finance

India must clean up or clear out dodgy brokers

[HONG KONG] Any attempt at sweeping out a corner of India's financial system means bringing investors face to face...

Nov 26, 2019 03:00 PM
Garage

Singapore fintech Osome raises US$3m to expand to UK, Hong Kong

DIGITAL business services startup Osome on Tuesday said it has raised US$3 million from venture capital firms led by...

Nov 26, 2019 02:58 PM
Real Estate

JTC launches Woodlands Industrial Park site for tender

JTC has launched a Woodlands Industrial Park site for tender under the second half of its 2019 Industrial Government...

Nov 26, 2019 02:49 PM
Consumer

In US, plant-based diet easier than ever, even at Thanksgiving

[CHICAGO] When Elysabeth Alfano hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for 12 this week at her home in Los Angeles, the menu...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly