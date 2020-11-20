You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thai central bank intervenes to curb rapid rise in baht

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201120_YPCENTRAL20_4334387.jpg
"What we are concerned about is the currency has already strengthened too fast but there are no tourists yet," says Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Bangkok

THAILAND'S central bank has intervened in a bid to stem a rise in the baht because the currency has appreciated too fast and impacted exporters, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

The strength of the baht, driven by news about progress on developing a coronavirus vaccine, had exacerbated the country's fragile economic recovery, Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism and exports, shrank 6.4 per cent in the third quarter after the preceding quarter's 12.1 per cent slump.

Optimism over a vaccine has raised expectations of a revival in tourism, which will boost Thailand's current account surplus and lift its currency, he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"But the reality is we still don't know what the result will be ... and will tourism really come back?" he said, adding that it would also depend on vaccine availability and usage. "What we are concerned about is the currency has already strengthened too fast but there are no tourists yet."

A travel ban imposed in April to curb the outbreak has kept foreign tourists at bay. Thailand started last month to let a limited number of foreign visitors return with quarantine.

The baht hit a more than 10-month high of 30.13 on Monday.

The baht's strength had impacted exporters, particularly smaller ones, already facing weak global demand, Mr Sethaput said.

The BOT has intervened in the baht's movements when appropriate over the past five years, lifting Thailand's international reserves by US$100 billion, he said, adding that even if there had not been reports about intervention it did not mean "we haven't done anything". Keeping the policy interest rate at a record low of 0.50 per cent was among the steps taken to deal with the baht's strength, Mr Sethaput said.

The BOT will hold a briefing on baht measures and capital movement on Friday, he said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Indonesia, Philippines cut rates to record lows

Singapore FinTech Festival to feature over 40 global satellite events

SMBC invests in fintech OakNorth

Japan Inc to begin pilots on issuing digital yen

German MPs to grill ex-Wirecard boss over massive fraud

Standard created to gauge finance-related emissions

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Alibaba Pictures Group H1 net loss narrows to 162.1m yuan

ALIBABA Pictures Group's net loss narrowed to 162.1 million yuan (S$33.1 million) for the half-year ended Sept 30,...

Nov 20, 2020 12:25 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS applies to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

[SINGAPORE] DBS Bank has applied to the High Court to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Pte, which is believed to...

Nov 20, 2020 12:17 AM
Real Estate

China property site KE raises US$2.1b in share sale

[BEIJING] Chinese online real estate platform KE Holdings raised US$2.1 billion after pricing a sale of new stock...

Nov 20, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise for fifth straight month

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased for a fifth straight month in October, but record-high house prices because of...

Nov 19, 2020 11:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard boss Braun stonewalls German lawmakers' inquiry

[BERLIN] Wirecard's former boss stonewalled questions from lawmakers on Thursday when he was temporarily released...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for