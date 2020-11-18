You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thai central bank keeps key rate at record low but says economic recovery fragile

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 4:06 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a fourth straight meeting on Wednesday, saying the coronavirus-hit economy had improved but that the recovery remained fragile.

The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate steady at a record low of 0.50 per cent, as expected by all 15 economists in a Reuters poll.

"The Committee assessed that despite the recent better-than-expected outturn, the Thai economy would recover slowly and need support from the continued low policy rate," the MPC said in a statement.

"Nonetheless, the economic recovery would remain fragile and highly uncertain." Limited policy room should be preserved in order to act at the most appropriate and effective time, according to the statement.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank by less than expected in the third quarter, rebounding from its worst slump in 22 years, as easing coronavirus restrictions boosted domestic demand, while private investment also improved.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But a continued ban on foreign tourists, a strong baht and escalating political protests are expected to weigh on the tourism-reliant economy and consumption this year.

The BOT has cut the key rate by 75 basis points this year and provided soft loans and debt relief programmes to support an economy dependent on exports and tourism. The government has planned to borrow US$33 billion to mitigate the coronavirus impact.

With limited policy room left, most analysts expect the BOT to stay on hold throughout 2021.

The BOT reiterated the rapid rise in the baht could affect the economic recovery and said that it would consider additional measures as needed. It has said it has no baht level targets and will intervene only to smooth out any excessive moves in the currency.

The BOT will hold a briefing on the baht situation and measures on Friday, Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas told a briefing.

The BOT has said it expects the economy to contract by a record 7.8 per cent this year. It shrank 6.4 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago after a 12.1 per cent contraction in the April-June period.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Aviva Singlife to issue S$550m subordinated notes

UK green bonds offer belated boost to London's ESG ambitions

JPMorgan indexes exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

Amundi and BNP vie for SocGen asset manager Lyxor: sources

National Australia Bank closes all branches over 'security threat'

Prudential Singapore plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 04:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva Singlife to issue S$550m subordinated notes

NEWLY formed holding company Aviva Singlife Holdings Pte Ltd (ASH) has priced S$550 million of 10.25-year callable...

Nov 18, 2020 03:48 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

SINGAPORE'S shophouse blitz is showing no signs of abating, with another at 6 Bukit Pasoh up for sale at a guide...

Nov 18, 2020 03:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

QUARZ Capital and Black Crane Capital, in a joint statement released on Wednesday and seen by The Business Times,...

Nov 18, 2020 03:29 PM
Consumer

Robinsons owes S$32m to creditors; largest claims from landlords, employees

DEPARTMENT store Robinsons Singapore, which is set to be liquidated, owes S$31.7 million to 442 creditors, with some...

Nov 18, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,135...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

At least 55 hurt in Thailand's most violent protests since new movement emerged

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17, upsizes placement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for