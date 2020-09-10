You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 11:28 PM

[LONDON] British e-commerce operator The Hut Group said its initial public offering could raise as much as US$2.4 billion, which would make it Europe's second-largest listing of the year.

Besides the 920 million pounds (S$1.61 billion) of new stock that the company already announced it will sell, investors are offering another 950 million pounds of existing shares, The Hut Group said in a statement Thursday. In all, about 374 million shares, or 35 per cent of the company, are being marketed in the IPO at 5 pounds each.

Shares flew off the shelves, attracting orders to cover the IPO within 40 minutes, according to terms seen by Bloomberg, showing strong demand even in volatile equity markets. Chief executive officer Matthew Moulding will have a 25.1 per cent stake in the company after the IPO, which values the company at 5.4 billion pounds, making him a billionaire.

The deal is structured as a fixed-price listing, which is unusual in the UK. Typically, IPOs are marketed with an initial price range for as long as two weeks, with bookrunners pricing the shares based on investor orders.

A total of 615 million pounds worth of IPO shares has already been reserved for a group of cornerstone investors, with Dragoneer Investment Group's 50 million-pound commitment joining those made by BlackRock, Henderson Global Investors, Merian Global Investors and Qatar Investment Authority.

SEE ALSO

Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will shut down

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If all the shares on offer are sold, the listing would be the second largest in Europe this year after coffee giant JDE Peet's BV's US$2.7 billion Amsterdam IPO in May. The Hut Group's offering doesn't include an option for the underwriters to sell more shares if demand is high. The stock are expected to start trading on Sept 16.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat to step down; Jane Fraser named successor

Australian banks loan deferrals shrink in July, task still 'immense'

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global unit amid changes in organisation structure

Bank Negara holds interest rates on tentative signs of recovery

Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

Credit Suisse to launch digital banking app in Switzerland

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of...

Sep 10, 2020 11:14 PM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates slide to record-low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US dropped to another record low, adding fuel to a housing market that's been a key...

Sep 10, 2020 11:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Acromec unit enters JV with Nutura Investment for waste-to-energy plant

SPECIALIST engineering services firm Acromec is teaming up with Nutura Investment to build, own and operate a waste...

Sep 10, 2020 10:41 PM
Life & Culture

Flawless 102-carat diamond could fetch up to US$30m at auction

[NEW YORK] One of the world's rarest diamonds, about the size of an egg or a large lollipop, is going up for auction...

Sep 10, 2020 10:29 PM
Life & Culture

China bars media coverage of Disney's 'Mulan' after Xinjiang backlash

[BEIJING] Chinese authorities have told major media outlets not to cover Walt Disney Co's release of Mulan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.