You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tighter scrutiny of derivatives clearers proposed amid standoff with banks

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 7:08 AM

[LONDON] Global regulators have proposed tighter scrutiny of clearing houses handling trillions of dollars in derivatives trades after calls from banks for them to be better funded to withstand extreme stress.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) proposed on Sunday a more detailed checklist for regulators to assess whether clearers hold enough funds to deal with big losses, and asks whether there are still gaps to plug.

The FSB coordinates financial rules for the Group of 20 leading economies (G-20), which commit to applying them in national practice. The G-20 includes the United States, China, Japan and Germany.

Clearing transactions in the US$640 trillion over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market became mandatory after the 2007-09 financial crisis to make trading more transparent.

A clearing house stands between two sides of a financial trade to ensure its completion even if one side goes bust.

SEE ALSO

SGX, CITIC Securities in Singapore-China markets tie-up

Losses beyond certain limits are typically allocated to members, such as banks, and in some cases to their clients.

Mandatory clearing has led to a swelling in clearing houses, with London Stock Exchange's LCH clearing a record US$402 trillion worth of interest rate derivatives in the first quarter.

Such volumes have raised concerns that clearing houses could put taxpayers on the hook in a crisis or have to draw heavily on users such as banks.

DEFAULT FUND

The FSB said regulators should analyse arrangements by which the default fund - the prefunded equity dedicated to cover default losses - and other minimum financial resources would be replenished after covering losses.

Clearers have just gone through extreme market volatility and record volumes without a major hitch as investors sold off in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Markets face further stress as the pandemic is likely to trigger a global recession.

The FSB proposal comes amid a years-long standoff between clearing houses and their customers.

Last month a group of nine global banks and investment management companies, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Citigroup, Barclays and Deutsche Bank, said clearing houses need to have more of their own capital at risk as an incentive to limit risky trading.

The group also wants a bigger say in how clearing houses are run as they worry they will end up plugging the losses if clearers are not properly resourced.

They argue that the alignment of risk incentives was thrown out of kilter as major clearing houses shifted to being owned by investors instead of by their member users.

CME Group, which operates a derivatives clearing house, has said it is users that bring risk and that they should be putting money into the default funds.

The FSB paper said regulators should consider whether clearing houses should hold liabilities that can be "bailed in" or written down to plug holes from losses, echoing a requirement for global banks since the financial crisis to shield taxpayers.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac H1 cash earnings falls 70%, defers dividend decision

Economic pain will make slower but surer imprint in banks' results

iFast rides on the back of Covid-linked trading boom

World's oldest central bank hits legal roadblock in crisis fight

Sum of all fears still can't dispel speculation about inflation

Private equity poised to face a reckoning after gilded decade

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac H1 cash earnings falls 70%, defers dividend decision

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp on Monday deferred a decision on its interim dividend and posted a 70 per cent drop...

May 4, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

UK says virus lockdown to be lifted gradually

[LONDON] The British government on Sunday said the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures was likely to be gradual...

May 4, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo steps up US pressure on China over pandemic handling

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday stepped up a US campaign to hold China accountable for the...

May 4, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump aides say business-loan plan working, 'pause' comes next

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Sunday termed the second phase of an emergency job-saving programme a...

May 4, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

New Yorkers fined for social distancing violations

[NEW YORK] Dozens of New Yorkers were fined for violating coronavirus social distancing guidelines as they flocked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.