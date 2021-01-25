You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Top hedge funds earn US$63.5b in 2020, highest in a decade: LCH data

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 8:24 AM

rk_hedgefunds_250121.jpg
The world's 20 best-performing hedge funds earned US$63.5 billion for clients in 2020, setting a record for the last 10 years during a chaotic time when technology oriented stocks led a dramatic rebound from a pandemic induced sell-off, LCH Investments data show.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] The world's 20 best-performing hedge funds earned US$63.5 billion for clients in 2020, setting a record for the last 10 years during a chaotic time when technology oriented stocks led a dramatic rebound from a pandemic induced sell-off, LCH Investments data show.

As a group, the most successful managers earned half of the US$127 billion that all hedge funds made last year, LCH Investments, a fund of funds firm that tracks returns and is part of the Edmond de Rothschild group, reported.

Despite the pandemic that triggered a historic stock market sell-off in March, shut down large sectors of the economy and swallowed up millions of jobs, the 20 best hedge funds topped their 2019 returns of US$59.3 billion. That was despite 2020 not being as profitable as the previous year for hedge funds as a whole, which saw earnings fall from US$178 billion in 2019.

The average hedge fund returned 11.6 per cent in 2020, according to Hedge Fund Research data, lagging behind the S&P 500 index's 16 per cent gain.

"The net gains generated by the top 20 managers for their investors of US$63.5 billion were the highest in a decade. In that sense, 2020 was the year of the hedge fund," Rick Sopher, LCH's chairman, said in a statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last year's biggest earners include Chase Coleman's Tiger Global, which earned US$10.4 billion, Israel Englander's Millennium, which earned US$10.2 billion and Steve Mandel's Lone Pine with US$9.1 billion. Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors earned US$7.0 billion and Ken Griffin's Citadel earned $6.2 billion, according to LCH data.

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975, held on to the No.1 ranking since inception, with US$46.5 billion earned, even after a terrible 2020 during which LCH data show Dalio lost US$12.1 billion.

George Soros' Soros Fund Management, which no longer manages money for outside clients, held on to the No. 2 spot followed by Mandel, Griffin and managers at D.E. Shaw who rounded out the top five performers of all time.

In 2020 only Dalio and John Paulson's Paulson & Co, which earned billions from housing market bets during the financial crisis, lost money, the data show.

Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies, often ranked among the world's most successful funds because of its Medallion portfolio returns, dropped out of the top 20 performers after the funds it offers to outsiders fell between 20 per cent and 30 per cent last year.

"Conditions favoured man over machine and it was notable that Renaissance Technologies, a machine-driven manager, has dropped out of the top 20," Mr Sopher said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Seven banks escape with minor fines in Mexico antitrust case

Morgan Stanley's Gorman is top-paid US bank CEO

Long-term bonds a 'senseless' speculative trade: hedge fund manager

India proposes stricter regulations for large shadow banks

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street last week, with investors shifting...

Jan 25, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant: CDC

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently...

Jan 25, 2021 07:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

[SYDNEY] Australia's therapeutic goods regulator has conditionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for...

Jan 25, 2021 06:57 AM
Consumer

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand: FT

[BENGALURU] Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group is set to acquire collapsed British department store group...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for