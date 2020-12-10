You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Top investor BlackRock to expand climate talks with companies in 2021

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 2:19 PM

rk_blackrock_101220.jpg
BlackRock on Thursday said it would more than double the number of companies it engages with over climate-related issues to over 1,000 and laid out stronger goals on other fronts for portfolio firms ahead of the upcoming shareholder meeting season.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] BlackRock on Thursday said it would more than double the number of companies it engages with over climate-related issues to over 1,000 and laid out stronger goals on other fronts for portfolio firms ahead of the upcoming shareholder meeting season.

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager with around US$7.8 trillion in assets, said its enhanced target list would cover 90 per cent of the greenhouse gas emissions linked to the operations of the companies its clients invest in, globally.

It also made explicit its call for companies to lay out plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

"We will step up our engagement efforts with this universe and consider accelerated voting actions should the substance of companies' climate-related commitments and disclosures not meet our expectations," the company said.

The changes come at a time of rising pressure on companies to help address environmental and social problems. New York-based BlackRock said performing well on such sustainability measures can help companies improve long-term returns.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

After a year marked by growing concern over the lobbying activities of some companies, particularly around climate, BlackRock also said it would look for companies to align their lobbying activities with their public statements.

It also called for them to make their boards more diverse.

In addition, the money manager said it would be more likely to support some climate-related shareholder proposals than in the past - a sore point with many climate activists.

In a report on Thursday, the company said it had increased its support for climate and social-related shareholder proposals since July 1, backing 11 out of 22.

"We've really intensified our engagement approach," said London-based Sandy Boss, the asset manager's top stewardship executive, who joined in April. She cited the example of Spanish airports operator Aena, where BlackRock backed a shareholder resolution calling for an annual vote on its climate plans.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SoftBank shares leap 14% on DoorDash investment gain

Goldman Sachs escalates diversity push at portfolio companies; activists want more

S&P DJI to remove 21 Chinese firms from equities, bond indices

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

Keppel Reit obtains A$300m in green loans from UOB, BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse shuts US$2b insurance units after withdrawals

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 02:29 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US...

Dec 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

[NEW YORK] Apartments in Manhattan haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years.

Dec 10, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped a seven-day rally on Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the red, as a...

Dec 10, 2020 02:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

BEAUTY products firm Best World International said it is "exploring adjustments" to its business model to ensure...

Dec 10, 2020 02:05 PM
Stocks

SoftBank shares leap 14% on DoorDash investment gain

[NEW YORK] SoftBank Group Corp shares surged 14 per cent after the investment conglomerate scored a US$11.2 billion...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

Stocks to watch: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, mm2 Asia, Top Glove, Keppel Reit

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for