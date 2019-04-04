You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tradeweb Markets platform raises US$1.1b in US IPO

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 7:47 AM

[NEW YORK] Tradeweb Markets Inc raised US$1.1 billion in the second-largest US initial public offering (IPO) this year, increasing the the number of shares sold and pricing them above its marketed range.

The bond and derivative trading platform sold 40 million shares for US$27 apiece Wednesday, according to a statement. The New York-based company had marketed fewer shares for US$24 to US$26 each.

Tradeweb intends to use proceeds to buy shares held by eight of the 11 large banks that own stakes in the company, including Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG, according to its registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tradeweb boosted the size of the offering this week to buy back a greater number of shares from its bank investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite a slow start, 2019 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for US IPOs. Lyft Inc's US$2.34 billion IPO week has been the biggest listing this year. Levi Strauss & Co's US$623 million offering in February ranked third. Tradeweb's IPO is also the biggest for a financial services company in the US since online lender GreenSky Inc raised US$874 million in May.

The offering follows benefits administrator Alight Inc's decision in March to postpone plans to raise up to US$800 million in an IPO. Alight and Tradeweb are both owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, which led the US$17 billion acquisition last year of Tradeweb parent Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp.

Affiliates of Refinitiv will continue to hold about 54 per cent of Tradeweb's outstanding common stock, according to filings.

Tradeweb, founded in 1996, builds and runs electronics markets for trading government bonds, derivatives, exchange-traded funds and other financial instruments over the counter. It handled an average of US$549 billion in daily trades in 2018, according to its IPO prospectus.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the offering. Tradeweb will start trading Thursday under the symbol TW on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, according to the statement.

Bloomberg LP, the parent Bloomberg News, competes with Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv in providing financial news, data and information.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Asia-Pac M&A deals dive 24% in first quarter to US$119b, lowest since 2014 Q1

UOB chief's pay rises 12% to S$10.56m in 2018

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at favourable end of price range

BlackRock's Larry Fink starts biggest overhaul in years

UniCredit nearing deal with US over Iran sanctions: sources

Indian companies squeezed as inflation falls but interest rates remain high

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

BT_20190404_TSTUTOPIYA4_3742807.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Tutopiya takes travelling out of the home-tutoring picture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening