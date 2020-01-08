You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Travelex says financially unaffected by hacking

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 9:37 PM

doc78rbmxa2pyoikp6vmcj_doc78r9ol33h3kkz2b57if.jpg
Travelex, the British-based foreign currency company, will not suffer any financial impact from a cyber attack on New Year's Eve, its parent group said Wednesday.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Travelex, the British-based foreign currency company, will not suffer any financial impact from a cyber attack on New Year's Eve, its parent group said Wednesday.

Travelex, which detected a software virus on December 31 that compromised some services, stopped the virus spreading, it said in a statement.

Travelex had been forced to take its global websites offline on New Year's Eve - with criminals reportedly seeking a ransom of US$3 million according to British press reports.

"Travelex has been successful in containing the spread of the ransomware," it said, adding that the virus was also known as Sodinokibi and REvil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Travelex also confirms that whilst there has been some data encryption, there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted, and that there is still no evidence that any data has been exfiltrated."

SEE ALSO

Delayed Zika effects seen in babies who appeared healthy at birth

Nevertheless, the share price of Travelex parent Finablr Group tanked by more than 17 per cent to stand at £1.29(S$2.28) in early afternoon deals on the London stock market.

"Finablr's other six brands are not affected and are operating normally," the United Arab Emirates-based parent firm said in a separate statement.

"Finablr does not currently anticipate any material financial impact for the group, continues to monitor the situation closely and will update the market as required."

AFP

Banking & Finance

OCBC hires former HSBC Greater China CEO to lead new wholesale banking unit

Eastspring hires ex-TPG Capital exec as new CFO

WeWork's Adam Neumann in talks to boost investment in mortgage-servicing startup

Australian, New Zealand dollars skid after attack on US forces in Iraq

Shareholders pile pressure on Barclays to cut fossil fuel financing

Central banks might struggle to fight deep downturn: Carney

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 09:09 PM
Government & Economy

EU warns of tough post-Brexit talks with UK

[LONDON] The EU's top official told Britain on Wednesday that it could lose its open access to the European market...

Jan 8, 2020 08:59 PM
Companies & Markets

GIC raises stake in Dexus Australian Logistics Trust

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC has increased its ownership in joint venture Dexus Australian Logistics Trust to...

Jan 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Technology

India to tweak proposed content regulations to ease burden on some

[NEW DELHI] India plans to amend proposed rules for policing digital content so the toughest measures apply only to...

Jan 8, 2020 07:57 PM
Companies & Markets

2 SeD subsidiaries in legal proceedings against vendor

TWO subsidiaries of Catalist-listed Singapore eDevelopment (SeD) have commenced legal proceedings against a vendor...

Jan 8, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo directs Alita Resources to apply for time extension for rescue plan hearing

THE Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm (SGX RegCo) has directed Alita Resources to apply for an extension of time...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly