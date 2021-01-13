You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Trump's long-favoured banks pull back amid riot fallout

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Washington

TWO of Donald Trump's favoured banks are pulling away from the billionaire president in the wake of last week's deadly riot at the US Capitol.

Deutsche Bank has decided to refrain from further business with Mr Trump and his company, said a person with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified because the deliberations were confidential. Mr Trump owes the Frankfurt-based lender more than US$300 million.

And Signature Bank, the New York lender that's long catered to his family, said it is cutting ties while it presses for his resignation. Signature is closing two personal accounts in which Mr Trump held about US$5.3 million, a spokesperson for the firm said on Monday.

"We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which is in the best interests of our nation and the American people," the bank said in a separate statement on Monday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The lenders are following social media outlets and other companies in suspending ties with the president after he encouraged attendees at a rally last week to march on the Capitol, where they stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the electoral college vote. At least five people died in the mayhem and its immediate aftermath.

Signature has served Mr Trump and others in his orbit, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Michael Cohen. In 2011, the bank appointed Ivanka to its board, but she stepped down a couple of years later.

"We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again," Signature said in its statement. The bank will not do business in the future with any members of Congress who voted to disregard the electoral college, the spokesperson said.

Deutsche Bank said last month that Mr Trump's long-time banker resigned. Rosemary Vrablic, who worked in the private banking division, helped manage the outgoing president's relationship with the bank as the German lender lent hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Mr Trump's company over a number of years. That relationship subjected the lender to pressure from lawmakers and prosecutors for information during Mr Trump's presidency. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bad debt surge threatens India's financial stability: RBI

China plans to let banks sell soured personal loans to ease risks

Markets search for China's 'red line' as yuan starts year with jump

UBS lowering threshold to charge depositors for negative rates, closing 40 Swiss branches

Fidelity ups stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 05:50 AM
BRANDED CONTENT
Hub

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

When Ms Cho Pei Lin revised the human resources policy at her public relations...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging...

Jan 13, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed...

Jan 13, 2021 12:09 AM
Real Estate

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

[WASHINGTON] The pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the...

Jan 13, 2021 12:03 AM
Transport

GM to sell electric delivery vans to FedEx, other fleet buyers

[DETRIOT] General Motors is making a push into electric commercial-delivery vehicles starting this year with a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for