[ISTANBUL] Turkey's lira dropped against the dollar early on Tuesday, heading back towards record lows hit a day earlier as investors fretted about the central bank's inability to rein in double-digit inflation.

The lira traded at 4.5860 against the dollar at 0518 GMT, dipping from a close of 4.5740 on Monday when it hit a weakest-ever level of 4.5995, bringing its losses this year to around 17 per cent.

