You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Two Australian pension funds eye merger to form country's largest

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 8:51 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian pension funds QSuper and Sunsuper are in early-stage discussions to merge and form the country's largest pension manager, as regulatory pressure drives consolidation in the industry, known locally as superannuation.

A merger would create a fund managing over A$183 billion (S$171.1 billion) in assets, based on their respective investment books, surpassing the A$160 million managed by AustralianSuper, currently the country's largest fund.

In a statement late on Monday, the two funds said they were "engaged in preliminary, non-binding discussions about a possible partnership." The end-goal of the talks was to merge, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Any decision to move beyond preliminary discussions would depend on many factors, QSuper chairman Karl Morris and Sunsuper chairman Andrew Fraser said in the statement, without elaborating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A public inquiry into Australia's compulsory A$2.9 trillion pension system last year found that large fees charged by some managers were eroding workers' savings, and that many were not putting customers' interests ahead of their own.

SEE ALSO

CEO behind Occidental, Anadarko mega-deal faces investor scrutiny

In the aftermath of the inquiry, the regulator has increased the pressure on funds to find ways to deliver better returns to savers, including encouraging consolidation in the industry.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has also promised to step up scrutiny and push serious underperformers out of the sector.

QSuper currently has over A$113 billion in funds under administration, the statement said, while Sunsuper manages about A$70 billion in assets, according to its website.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

OCBC Q3 profit dips 6% to S$1.17b on one time charge

Lagarde stays tight-lipped in first ECB speech

OCBC to enter digital banking fray with Keppel, Vertex-backed Validus

Australia's Westpac raising A$2.5b as profit slumps

Emerging Asia's favoured South Korean bonds performed the worst in October

Nordea Bank culls securities from market unit amid negative rates

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 08:47 AM
Government & Economy

US overtakes Germany, France in UK firms' trade sights: HSBC

[LONDON] The United States has pushed past Germany and France as the most common trading partner for British...

Nov 5, 2019 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

US considers dropping some tariffs on China: FT

[BENGALURU] Trump administration officials are debating whether to remove some existing tariffs on Chinese goods as...

Nov 5, 2019 08:35 AM
Companies & Markets

AA Reit DPU for Q2 flat at 2.5 S cents

AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.5 Singapore cents for its second...

Nov 5, 2019 08:25 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q3 earnings tumble 7.8% to S$333.9m

ASIAN real estate behemoth CapitaLand's net profit for its third quarter dropped 7.8 per cent to S$333.9 million...

Nov 5, 2019 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC Q3 profit dips 6% to S$1.17b on one time charge

OCBC Bank’s net profit slipped 6 per cent to S$1.17 billion for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from S$1.25 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly