You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS chairman calls for European banks to rival US counterparts

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190104_CFUBS_3659257.jpg
Mr Weber says he could imagine staying on as UBS's chairman until his term expires in 2022, provided he has support from shareholders.

Zurich

UBS Group chairman Axel Weber said European banks need to get bigger to compete with their US counterparts, adding to calls for consolidation in the industry.

"What Europe needs in order to catch up with American firms is European champions, banks that are larger in size," Mr Weber said in a Bloomberg interview. "You will see not just domestic banks become more pan-European, you will also see US banks taking a bigger stake in Europe and in Asia because their clients will want global exposure and global banking as well."

Europe's lenders have been slower than their US peers to deal with the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis, in part because the market remains fragmented along national lines, making cross-border mergers more difficult. Executives from Deutsche Bank head Christian Sewing to European Central Bank president Mario Draghi have called for rules to be harmonised to allow for consolidation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While Mr Weber championed larger European lenders, he signalled his own firm wasn't considering a deal at this point. In an interview with newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, he said it makes little sense for Switzerland's largest bank to think about merging with a rival now as big deals can paralyse companies for years.

"We want primarily to grow organically and before we can run, we have to be able to walk safely," he told the newspaper.

Mr Weber, in the newspaper interview, said he could imagine staying on as UBS's chairman until his term expires in 2022, provided he has support from shareholders. Asked if he will still be in office to oversee the next change of CEO, the 61-year-old said succession planning was and will be part of what the bank's leadership does on a regular basis, but that there is no pressure to act. His comments come two weeks after people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the bank is intensifying succession planning for CEO Sergio Ermotti and that Mr Weber is said to favour an outside candidate for the role. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Lenders are thriving on bitcoin's bust by aiding both fanatics and shorts

China to improve funding conditions amid tight liquidity

New digital exchange heralds age of tokenising securities

China easing expected as US$625b ‘liquidity hole’ opens up

Australian dollar left bloody after computer-driven crash

‘Flash-crash’ moves hit Asia currency markets on Thursday morning

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

doc73h69wdjsbq1ai0zbh6x_doc6zowynm7iuhxefb015y.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening