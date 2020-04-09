You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS, Credit Suisse to delay half of dividend payments amid virus

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 1:14 PM

rk_creditsuisse_090420.jpg
Credit Suisse Group AG said its board will propose to pay half of its 2019 dividends this month and distribute the rest later this year, following a request from Switzerland's financial regulator.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Switzerland's two biggest banks proposed pushing back dividend payments as the spreading coronavirus roils markets and upends businesses.

Credit Suisse Group said on Thursday its board proposes to pay half of its 2019 dividend and intends to distribute the rest in the fall of this year. UBS Group, meanwhile, has proposed shareholders approve the bank's previously announced dividend of US$0.73 for the 2019 financial year be paid in two instalments, according to an emailed statement.

The Swiss financial markets regulator Finma has been increasing pressure on the nation's banks to reconsider their dividend proposals, saying that any payments to shareholders will be deducted from capital relief they've recently been granted. Switzerland last month adjusted regulatory standards to free up 26 billion Swiss francs (S$38.16 billion) of capital, its latest bid to ensure banks continue lending to businesses and households hit by the pandemic.

UBS also said it expects to report first-quarter earnings of around US$1.5 billion, adding capital and leverage ratios are in line with previous targets that are "well above regulatory requirements". That beats the average analyst estimate of US$1.17 billion, according to preliminary estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It's about 36 per cent higher than a year earlier.

"The first quarter of 2020 once again showed our business model's ability to perform well under a variety of market conditions," group chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti said in the statement. "We have been supporting our clients with lending and advice, helping them to navigate in this very difficult environment."

SEE ALSO

Japan firms to join the world of online shareholder meetings

Mr Ermotti stopped short of scrapping the dividend last month, but has now succumbed to some of that influence from regulators. Credit Suisse also last month froze its plan to buy back as much as 1.5 billion francs of shares this year due to economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

UBS has already provided 2.1 billion Swiss francs in liquidity to over 16,000 mostly small and medium-sized companies since the launch of the Swiss government-backed lending programme last month, it said in Thursday's statement. The group has also committed to donate US$30 million towards virus aid projects.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Japan firms to join the world of online shareholder meetings

DBS ties up with China's Haier Group to offer digital distributor financing

British bank bosses take pay cuts amid coronavirus fallout

Australian, New Zealand dollars up sharply for week, markets absorb bond flood

Citi Singapore doles out S$1,200 cash to lower-paid staff as Covid-19 aid

Rich Asians face billions in losses on popular structured notes

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 12:54 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil producers intend to cut 10-15 million barrels: Kuwait

[KUWAIT CITY] Top oil producers meeting later Thursday intend to cut production by between 10 and 15 million barrels...

Apr 9, 2020 12:18 PM
Consumer

NBA legend Michael Jordan wins long-running China trademark dispute

[BEIJING] China's Supreme Court has ruled in favour of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a long-running trademark...

Apr 9, 2020 12:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan firms to join the world of online shareholder meetings

[TOKYO] Japanese companies are about to join the global trend of holding shareholder meetings online to prevent the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Pokka settles lawsuit with ex-CEO Alain Ong

BEVERAGE giant Pokka and its former chief executive Alain Ong have reached an amicable settlement in a lawsuit where...

Apr 9, 2020 11:38 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities mostly rise as dealers eye slowing infection rate

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mostly in positive territory on Thursday following another strong day for Wall Street...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.