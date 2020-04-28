You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS posts 40% Q1 profit rise on higher trading activity amid market turmoil

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 1:10 PM

AB_ubs_280420.jpg
The world's largest wealth manager, UBS, reported a 40 per cent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as clients upped trading activity during market turmoil sparked by the coronavirus outbreak and as it extended more loans to its wealthy clients.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] The world's largest wealth manager, UBS, reported a 40 per cent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as clients upped trading activity during market turmoil sparked by the coronavirus outbreak and as it extended more loans to its wealthy clients.

The bank had previously said it expected to report first-quarter net profit of around US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion), with strong operating performance across all its business divisions, even after accounting for the risk of higher defaults as a result of the virus. It reported net profit of US$1.595 billion on Tuesday.

"Looking ahead, the range of possible outcomes remains very wide, and it is too early to make reliable predictions about the timing and shape of any potential economic recovery," Switzerland's largest lender said in a statement. "The continued disciplined execution of our strategic plans will help to mitigate this."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Tikehau Capital hires banking veteran Neil Parekh as head of Asia, Australia and NZ

HSBC profits halved as virus batters global economy

Rich Asian families tighten belts, while others seek bargains

Australian dollar near 6-week high, New Zealand dollar lags on easing talk

Federal Reserve expands lending programme to smaller US cities

Catastrophe bonds raise Singapore's profile as hub for alternative risk

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 01:20 PM
Transport

ComfortDelGro's rental waiver extension to cabbies matched by only 1 taxi firm

[SINGAPORE] It looks like not everyone will be matching taxi giant ComfortDelGro's extension of taxi rental waiver...

Apr 28, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

Virus prompts Japan to rethink stamping documents by hand

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for an urgent review of traditional office practices like...

Apr 28, 2020 01:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Tikehau Capital hires banking veteran Neil Parekh as head of Asia, Australia and NZ

FRENCH asset manager Tikehau Capital announced on Tuesday that it has appointed banking veteran Neil Parekh as the...

Apr 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Energy & Commodities

UAE wages war on tiny scourge threatening date palms

[Al-AIN, United Arab Emirates] Said Al-Ajani looks proudly over his lush date plantation, which recently survived a...

Apr 28, 2020 12:46 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC profits halved as virus batters global economy

[HONG KONG] HSBC on Tuesday said first quarter pre-tax profits almost halved as the banking giant is battered by the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.