You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS posts doubling of Q3 profit in Ermotti's swan song

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 1:12 PM

rk_UBS_201020.jpg
UBS on Tuesday posted a 99 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on heavy turnover in global markets, helping the bank to a strong performance in investment banking as well as an unexpected rise in earnings for wealth management.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] UBS on Tuesday posted a 99 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on heavy turnover in global markets, helping the bank to a strong performance in investment banking as well as an unexpected rise in earnings for wealth management.

Net profit for the world's largest wealth manager climbed to US$2.1 billion for the July-September period, surpassing by a wide margin expectations for US$1.557 billion in the bank's poll of 22 analysts.

"Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate that our strategy is differentiating us as we continuously adapt and accelerate the pace of change," chief executive Sergio Ermotti said in his last month at the helm of Switzerland's biggest bank. He is due to be replaced in November by former ING head Ralph Hamers.

"UBS has all the options open to write another successful chapter of its history under Ralph's leadership," he said in a statement.

The sharp profit rise for Europe's first major lender to report third-quarter results follows a mixed performance for big US banks that saw those focused on trading clocking big gains while retail banks took a hit from the pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Asia billionaire wealth up 36%; tech, healthcare players pull ahead of peers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The robust showing by UBS' investment bank marks an ironic sendoff for Ermotti, who during his near-decade at the helm radically shrank the division and ramped up its focus on serving the world's rich.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan to downgrade growth, inflation forecasts: sources

Thai economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery: central bank chief

Reserve Bank of Australia discussed case for further easing in Oct: minutes

Sembcorp Industries obtains S$100m SORA-based loan from OCBC

Euronext plagued by two glitches on Monday, latest exchange to go down

Westpac and Afterpay come together for Australia banking tie-up

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 01:21 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets dip as US stimulus hopes fade ahead of deadline

[HONG KONG] Fading hopes for a pre-election US stimulus and concerns about a fresh surge in virus infections in key...

Oct 20, 2020 01:20 PM
Consumer

Eat Just, Proterra Asia to invest up to US$120m on plant-based protein facility in Singapore

FOOD production company Eat Just - known for its plant-based egg product, JUST Egg - has tied up with a consortium...

Oct 20, 2020 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace

[SHANGHAI] China is minting new billionaires at a record pace despite an economy bruised by the coronavirus pandemic...

Oct 20, 2020 01:03 PM
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 19 more charges involving S$17.5m linked to HK-listed firm

JLC Advisors' managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun has allegedly misappropriated funds belonging to Hong Kong-listed...

Oct 20, 2020 12:58 PM
Consumer

Lowe's aims to be holiday destination with scooters, trampolines

[NEW YORK] Lowe's Cos isn't known as much of a Christmas destination, but the retailer wants to change that by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Cromwell E-Reit unit establishes 1.5b euro medium-term note programme

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for