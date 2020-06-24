You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS says one-third of staff could work remotely on permanent basis

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Zurich

UBS Group may never bring all of its employees back to the office in a post-Covid-19 environment, with the bank's chief operating officer Sabine Keller-Busse saying that as many as a third of its employees could work remotely on a permanent basis.

UBS employs just short of 70,000 people in 50 countries and had 80 per cent of its worldwide staff at home during the height of the pandemic. The bank is now looking at allowing employees back on site in a staggered approach by region.

It is still assessing which roles will return to the office, Ms Keller-Busse said in an interview during Bloomberg's Invest Global event on Monday.

Back-office roles are more likely to continue working remotely, while trading operations are more easily conducted on the premises.

SEE ALSO

Equities to move higher on sustained economic recovery: UBS

"We will see a hybrid situation. We will see quite less travel," she said. She added that for some roles, such as bankers preparing an initial public offering, being physically present will remain important, while advisory relationships with wealthy clients can continue virtually.

Ms Keller-Busse expects the rest of the banking industry to implement similar splits between home and the office, resulting in a lesser need for real estate in the longer term. She said the bank is also preparing to pause or reverse its plans if second waves of infection occur.

Credit Suisse has said that the rise of online banking, accelerated by the pandemic, could lead to less real estate and fewer employees in the medium term. It is bringing employees back to the office in four phases and is offering antibody pilot testing for employees in its major hubs. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wirecard must keep customer funds from Singapore business in banks here: MAS

OCBC partners seven medical groups to launch healthcare app

StanChart Singapore to invest extra S$5m in talent development, re-skilling

Former Wirecard CEO detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet

Twenty-three-year-old to be charged with unlicensed Bitcoin dealing tied to online scams

Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank: finance ministry

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 12:56 AM
Government & Economy

China has picked up its 'game' on trade with US: Trump adviser

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a...

Jun 23, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

Germany orders first local virus lockdowns since easing

[GUTERSLOH, Germany] German authorities on Tuesday ordered fresh coronavirus lockdowns in two districts - the first...

Jun 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

US business sector contraction eases in June

[WASHINGTON] US business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in June, but the pace of decline eased,...

Jun 23, 2020 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Europe sizzles in post-lockdown heatwave

[MADRID] Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home Tuesday...

Jun 23, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust to distribute 1.2b yen reserves

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) said on Tuesday that the sum of 1.2 billion yen (S$15.7 million) that was set aside as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.