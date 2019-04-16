You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS tops Asia private banking league for sixth straight year

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 5:04 PM

file6uegjcwknwg1gp2hi9s6.jpg
UBS Group AG topped the list of the 20 largest wealth firms in Asia for the sixth consecutive year even as assets under management declined in the region, Asian Private Banker said.
REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] UBS Group AG topped the list of the 20 largest wealth firms in Asia for the sixth consecutive year even as assets under management declined in the region, Asian Private Banker said.

While the Zurich-based bank continued to dominate the regional top spot by a wide margin, with assets totaling US$357 billion last year, Credit Suisse Group AG slightly narrowed the gap, the Hong Kong-based publication said on its website. UBS saw assets under management decline about 7 per cent, while Credit Suisse's assets edged up 1.5 per cent to US$205 billion.

UBS wasn't the only firm to find its assets shrinking last year as market turbulence deterred rich clients from deploying their wealth. Across the industry in Asia, assets under management "ground to a halt as challenging market conditions tempered activity and impeded performance," APB said.

Total AUM at the 20 largest private banks in Asia excluding China declined 3.6 per cent to US$1.63 trillion, with just five institutions seeing increases, according to APB. Relationship-manager headcount of these banks totaled 5,555, with expansion at firms including UBS, HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of Singapore. Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered Plc are among those that saw lower staff numbers, the publication said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The return of volatility after a remarkably calm 2017, a further breakdown in the correlation between stocks and bonds, and the US-China trade dispute conspired to exert pressure on private banks' top lines," APB said. Transaction-based revenues fell at more than half of the top 20, it said.

Citigroup Inc, which held second place in 2017, was dropped from the annual ranking together with DBS Group Holdings Ltd, because the lenders' publicly available numbers included assets of less wealthy clients, according to APB.

The latest survey only included private banks with minimum assets of US$1 million per customer. Those thresholds varied wildly for the firms on the list, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc catering to clients with at least $100 million, followed by Morgan Stanley with US$35 million. At the other end of the spectrum, UBS's minimum was US$2 million and Union Bancaire Privee SA's was only US$1 million.

"DBS offers a range of wealth propositions to our high-net-worth clients, and our view is that the wealth platform they choose to be banked on should not have a bearing on their status," the Singapore-based bank said in an emailed statement. DBS's assets managed for clients with at least S$1.5 million rose 6 per cent to S$152 billion ($112 billion) last year, the bank said in an emailed reply to questions.

Citigroup said it respects APB's editorial decision but is "disappointed that the publication has changed its methodology so it no longer reflects our business model." The US bank's wealth management business "spans the full spectrum of client needs from emerging affluent to ultra-high-net-worth," it said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

SoftBank sells all 500b yen in bonds on first day

Euro's fortunes renewed as spring brings economic green shoots

New China-focused fund raises US$2.5b from investors including GIC and Temasek

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

BOJ's Kuroda vows to patiently continue current monetary stimulus

Big US companies discover insurance may not cover a cyberattack

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

lwx_jurong_lake_district_160419_68.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Consumer

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Real Estate

Sharp drop in Singapore property investment sales in Q1; potential upside ahead: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening