You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS' Weber sees no deal with Credit Suisse in the near term

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 7:45 PM

file7cu5hjp1j4j1f61983rm.jpg
UBS Group Chairman Axel Weber said that the bank doesn't expect to combine any time soon with Credit Suisse Group because of recent executive changes at the two lenders and the time needed to undertake such a complex transaction.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] UBS Group Chairman Axel Weber said that the bank doesn't expect to combine any time soon with Credit Suisse Group because of recent executive changes at the two lenders and the time needed to undertake such a complex transaction.

His comments follow an interview by Credit Suisse departing chairman, Urs Rohner at the weekend, who gave the strongest indication yet that the bank may consider a combination with its biggest rival, telling Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende that a combination with UBS isn't "unreasonable" and would bring benefits.

Two months ago, Mr Weber had rejected reports that Switzerland's largest bank was planning to merge with its rival, even as Mr Weber conducted a feasibility study of a mega-merger with Credit Suisse as part of a regular though-exercise on future strategic options, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in September. BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank were also among potential merger partners, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

European banks are trying to bulk up in their home markets before long-awaited cross-border consolidation takes hold. While domestic mergers are heating up in countries like Spain and Italy, the lack of a common deposit plan and banking union makes deals between financial firms in different countries less attractive.

BLOOMBERG

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Solve yawning income gap, and make another billion? DBS throws down gauntlet

South-east Asia's Internet economy on the cusp of big change, says Alphabet chief

Trust in technology has to be earned, not claimed, says Microsoft chief

Singapore a key hub for blockchain research and commercialisation: report

HSBC sees more Hong Kong problems as politician accounts frozen

Venture investor Highland Europe raises 700m euros for fourth fund

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

EU approves measures to punish human rights abusers

[BRUSSELS] The EU on Monday took on powers to punish human rights abusers anywhere in the world, though the new...

Dec 7, 2020 11:44 PM
Technology

Cybercrime costs to top US$1t this year: researchers

[WASHINGTON] Cybercrime is expected to cost the global economy more than US$1 trillion this year, up more than 50...

Dec 7, 2020 11:40 PM
Transport

Lufthansa ground staff agree on deal to avoid layoffs

[FRANKFURT] Ground crew at Germany's beleaguered airline giant Lufthansa have agreed to a 200-million-euro (S$324.4...

Dec 7, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit independent director resigns after merger with ESR-Reit hits the skids

SABANA Reit's independent director Ng Shin Ein has resigned to pursue other interests, after the proposed merger...

Dec 7, 2020 11:34 PM
Consumer

JC Penney's retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11

[WASHINGTON] JC Penney said on Monday its retail and operating assets would exit Chapter 11 as two of its biggest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

South-east Asia's Internet economy on the cusp of big change, says Alphabet chief

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Ikea turns the page: drops iconic catalogue after 70 years

Dubai's biggest developer Emaar halts new construction work

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for