You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS's Weber warns of prolonged economic weakness, polarization

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 4:04 PM

file6uebojepqaxx1fga24q.jpg
UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber said major economies face a prolonged period of uncertainty that will require ongoing ultra-loose fiscal and monetary policies, resulting in deepening social divisions.
PHOTO: AXEL WEBER

[SYDNEY] UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber said major economies face a prolonged period of uncertainty that will require ongoing ultra-loose fiscal and monetary policies, resulting in deepening social divisions.

Mr Weber told a UBS conference in Sydney on Monday that what's happening in the world now is unprecedented in the past half-century and warned that this may have diminished economists' capacity to understand and make predictions.

"Our understanding of the economy, our macroeconomic models are based primarily on these last 50-years," said Mr Weber, who helmed Germany's central bank during the 2008-09 global crisis. "Neither our understanding of the economy nor our macroeconomic models are well suited to understand and to forecast the current economic situation well." Global central banks have pulled down borrowing costs and deployed massive asset-purchase programs to support their economies through the pandemic. Governments have similarly sent budgets deep into the red to assist their citizens and finance stimulus programs to spur economic recovery.

Across many developed nations, monetary policy was already expansionary before the onset of Covid-19, resulting in inflated asset prices and exacerbating the divide between haves and have-nots.

Mr Weber sees more of the same ahead.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The current situation we are in and we will remain in for several years is difficult," he said. "With elevated uncertainty, high government deficits and very expansionary monetary policies, this will further intensify the polarization in our societies, adding political uncertainty to the economic uncertainty." He urged policy makers, firms and investors to factor in a range of possible outcomes and to try to make their economies, firms, societies and portfolios "as robust as possible" in order to be prepared for the next surprise.

"I think there will be more surprises in the next months and years," Mr Weber said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Investcorp buys controlling stake in Singapore instant cereal maker Viz Branz

Saudi wealth fund is making another splash but this time at home

Indonesia sovereign wealth fund aims to raise US$15b by offering multiple funds

Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time

Bank of Japan's bank aid scheme may herald new era for monetary policy: ex-central banker

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to raise at least S$300m for acquisition

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 04:12 PM
Consumer

Investcorp buys controlling stake in Singapore instant cereal maker Viz Branz

[SINGAPORE] Bahrain's Investcorp said on Monday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Singapore-based Viz...

Nov 17, 2020 03:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

ENGINEERING and service solutions firm Ellipsiz as well as members of the family that controls construction firm Lum...

Nov 17, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast Scottish devolution as a "disaster" and ruled out any further...

Nov 17, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of £1.27b

[LONDON] EasyJet plunged to a £1.27 billion (S$2.26 billion) loss in the 12 months to the end of September, showing...

Nov 17, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,130....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for