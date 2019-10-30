You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 9:24 AM

nz_britain_301065.jpg
Banking in Britain paid 40 billion pounds (S$70.9 billion) in taxes in the last financial year with half from foreign lenders, underscoring the need for a government rethink on taxes to keep London competitive after Brexit, UK Finance said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Banking in Britain paid 40 billion pounds (S$70.9 billion) in taxes in the last financial year with half from foreign lenders, underscoring the need for a government rethink on taxes to keep London competitive after Brexit, UK Finance said on Wednesday.

Banks and their employees paid a total of 39.7 billion pounds in taxes, or 5.5 per cent of government receipts, unchanged from the prior year, UK Finance said in a review compiled by consultants PwC.

The tax raised was roughly split between those paid by employees, and the corporate tax, surcharge on profits and balance sheet levies paid by the lenders themselves.

The surcharge and levies were introduced after Britain had to bail out lenders with public money during the financial crisis a decade ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain's "fiscal competitiveness" has declined relative to other global financial centres like New York, where banks have benefitted from recent cuts in corporate taxes, the review said.

SEE ALSO

Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

Many banks operating in Britain have opened European Union hubs in cities like Frankfurt to ensure continuity of service for EU customers after Britain leaves the bloc.

Banks are moving about a trillion euros in assets from London to their new subsidiaries, which is likely to lead to a loss of some UK tax revenue.

The review estimated that the total tax rate for banks in London is 47.1 per cent, compared with 44.7 per cent in Frankfurt and 33.5 per cent in New York.

"In this context, maintaining fiscal competitiveness is more important than ever," the review said.

"This is also vital to ensure a healthy domestic banking market which can continue to provide credit to support future growth of the UK economy."

The review also showed a fall in headcount at UK-headquartered banks due to restructuring, and customers using online and mobile banking.

While foreign-heaquartered banks hired more staff, this was due to getting ready for Brexit, implementing IT changes and mergers, and is unlikely to be indicative of the long-term trend, the review said.

The sector overall employed 342,413 people, it added.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve faces balancing act in delivering rate cut

Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

SGD bond market humming with further S$1b of deals expected before year-end

Keith Magnus joins top management body at Evercore

Hedge funds fight for Asia talent with training, bonuses

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of Wednesday as investors await the conclusion of...

Oct 30, 2019 09:46 AM
Companies & Markets

Maxi-Cash to buy 4 properties from controlling shareholder for S$23.7m

MAXI-CASH Financial Services Corporation on Tuesday night said it is looking to buy four investment properties that...

Oct 30, 2019 09:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

South-east Asia may turn net fossil fuel importer in coming years: IEA

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia could become a net importer of fossil fuels in the next few years, raising the financial...

Oct 30, 2019 09:39 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve faces balancing act in delivering rate cut

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce its third interest rate cut of the year on Wednesday...

Oct 30, 2019 09:23 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.3% to 3,206

SINGAPORE shares inched slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.3 per cent, or 8....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly