You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK fintech firms forced to suspend services after Wirecard collapse

Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 10:40 AM

nz_wirecard_270664.jpg
Customers of several British digital finance companies were unable to make payments or access their money on Friday after the collapse of German payments firm Wirecard caused disruption across borders.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Customers of several British digital finance companies were unable to make payments or access their money on Friday after the collapse of German payments firm Wirecard caused disruption across borders.

Wirecard's implosion on Thursday, owing creditors almost US$4 billion, led Britain's Financial Conduct Authority to impose restrictions on the company's UK unit.

That in turn forced firms that had been relying on Wirecard services to temporarily suspend their own, leading scores of customers to complain on social media about losing access to vital services - and money.

"Is my money safe? When can I get it back? Won't let me withdraw or pay a supplier. What the hell is going on???" tweeted a customer of business account provider ANNA.

"It's awful I need my money as due to reopen my business next week," said another ANNA customer.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard fraud casts appreciative limelight on short-sellers

ANNA said in a statement that it had had to temporarily suspend customer cards and accounts and was working to restore services as soon as possible.

Card provider Curve said it had seen a temporary disruption to services and advised customers to use alternative payment methods, while account provider Pockit told its customers accounts would be inaccessible for a short period and it was working with the FCA to find a solution.

The FCA said so-called safeguarding rules protect and return customer money if a firm were to fail.

"Wirecard is required under the Electronic Money Regulations to maintain appropriate measures to safeguard customers' money," the UK financial watchdog said.

Sarah Kocianski, head of research at fintech consultancy 11:FS, said the knock-on effects of Wirecard's collapse posed a big test for digital firms that often rely on backend services provided by bigger players.

"This could rebound not only on the companies in question, but also on the wider fintech industry as consumers question the newer providers they have recently adopted in large numbers."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Zimbabwe suspends mobile banking, stock exchange trade

Of asses, art and alternative assets

EU needs stronger markets watchdog for virus recovery: Barclays

Ex-Wirecard executive may have visited Philippines in June

Olam, Deutsche Bank close Asia’s first FX derivative linked to ESG targets

Visa, Mastercard weigh cutting ties with Wirecard after scandal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 27, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs order 'protecting' monuments as crowds topple statues

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order pledging to enforce prosecution for...

Jun 27, 2020 08:42 AM
Government & Economy

US food exporters sign safety declarations in lieu of virus-free guarantees

[CHICAGO] US food and feed exporters are shipping goods to China with letters assuring the safety of their cargo in...

Jun 27, 2020 07:49 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves emergency funding for pandemic-hit Myanmar

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it will provide Myanmar with US$356.5 million in...

Jun 27, 2020 07:10 AM
Technology

New wave of ransomware from Russian-led hackers: researchers

[WASHINGTON] Russia-based hackers are stepping up ransomware attacks against major US firms seeking to cripple...

Jun 27, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's administration said Friday it was restricting US visas for a number of Chinese...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.