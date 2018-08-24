You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK says Brexit could hit banks' stock of "risk free" EU debt

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 10:47 PM

[LONDON] Britain could force European Union banks operating in London to start holding capital against inventory of riskier EU government bonds in the case of a 'no-deal' Brexit.

At part of preparations for Britain's departure from European Union next March, the finance ministry has published a "statutory instrument" or 'SI' to help transfer EU rules like financial regulation into national law to avoid a legal void on the first day of Brexit.

Banks in the EU don't have to hold capital against holdings of their own government's bonds, a rule known as zero risk weight, as such domestic debt is considered "risk free".

The government said in its SI published on Tuesday that if Britain leaves the bloc with no transition deal next March, the EU would automatically become a "third country".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This means that the zero risk weight rule would no longer apply to EU banks in Britain.

"Therefore, this SI will remove preferential treatment for EU27 exposures," the document said.

The SI acknowledges that the same change would be made by the EU when regulating British banks operating in the bloc after Brexit.

The finance ministry said it plans to put the SI to parliament in the autumn.

"The intention of this SI is not to make policy changes, other than to reflect the UK's new position outside the EU, and to smooth the transition to this position," the finance ministry said.

The zero risk weight rule is based on a global standard from the Basel Committee of banking supervisors.

It became discredited when a sharp deterioration in Greek, Irish, Portuguese and Spanish government bonds during the euro zone debt crisis showed that such debt can be risky and feed a "doom loop" to drag down lenders.

Efforts to change the rule at the global level have dragged on as the issue is seen as politically sensitive in the euro zone, where introducing capital charges could prompt lenders to ditch the bonds of governments with lower credit ratings to minimise capital requirements.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

3 senior managers at TSB Bank to step down

UOB, Tookitaki team up on machine learning to fight money laundering

China removes foreign-stake limits in banks, asset managers

MAS, SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

Australian dollar bounces after Morrison wins leadership vote; NZ$ treads water

Japan's inflation stalls; cuts in smartphone fees may threaten BOJ goal

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
4 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
5 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening