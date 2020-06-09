You are here

UniCredit eases travel ban, starts to ramp up return to office

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 3:48 PM

UniCredit will allow essential work trips for many countries starting June 15, as it joins global rivals in cautiously allowing employees to return to pre-pandemic business practices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] UniCredit will allow essential work trips for many countries starting June 15, as it joins global rivals in cautiously allowing employees to return to pre-pandemic business practices.

The bank, led by chief executive officer Jean Pierre Mustier, said that travel to and from the US...

