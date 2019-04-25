You are here

UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards users with air miles

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190425_UOB25_3763184.jpg
UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong (centre) and SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong (second from right) reaffirming the partnership between the two companies at the launch of the new credit card.
PHOTO: UOB

Singapore

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) and KrisFlyer have tied up to target frequent travellers with a new credit card that rewards users with air miles for their savings and spending.

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is available to anyone who earns a minimum of S$30,000 a year.

Banking & Finance

