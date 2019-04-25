UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards users with air miles

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) and KrisFlyer have tied up to target frequent travellers with a new credit card that rewards users with air miles for their savings and spending.
The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is available to anyone who earns a minimum of S$30,000 a year.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg