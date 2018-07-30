You are here

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing platform

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 2:14 PM
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has teamed up with a consortium of seven car distributors and online retail platform Carousell to offer a digital car-financing platform for more than 11 car brands.

The car dealers consist of Cycle & Carriage Singapore, which sells Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia and Citroen; Inchcape Singapore, which sells Toyota, Lexus and Suzuki; Motor Image Enterprises, which sells Subaru; Performance Premium Selection, which sells pre-owned BMWs; Premium Automobiles, which sells Audi; Tan Chong Motor Sales, which sells Nissan; and Trans Eurokars, which sells Mazda.

Together, the dealers account for about two-thirds of Singapore's car sales market, UOB said.

The platform, which will be available at dealerships as well as online on Carousell, will feature completely digital car-financing solutions that are designed to do away with the need for manual form filling, UOB said. The bank already finances one in four new car sales.

