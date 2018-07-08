UOB's annual Heartbeat Run/ Walk event raises over S$1.25 million

United Overseas Bank (UOB)'s annual UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk event has raised over S$1.25 million for children's charities across Asia, the bank said on Sunday.

The event drew 17,000 of the bank's customers, colleagues and their families in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. UOB employees and customers were also able to use PayNow to make donations as part of UOB's fundraising efforts.

Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and group chief executive who completed the 10-kilometre run in Singapore, said: “At UOB, giving back to the community is very close to the hearts of our people. The UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk is one of the ways in which we unite as a bank across our key markets and do our part to help improve the lives of children and youth, especially those in need. We are happy that for the first time, our colleagues in Vietnam were able to join us in our day’s programme.”

The proceeds will go towards 13 beneficiaries that help underprivileged and special needs children and youth. Here in Singapore, the Autism Association (Singapore) Eden School, Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) Chaoyang School, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School and Dyslexia Association of Singapore will use the money raised for art and literacy programmes to help children with special needs acquire skills and confidence.