You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US activist fund takes 'substantial' stake in SoftBank Group

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 12:25 PM

nz_softbank_070257.jpg
A major US activist fund on Friday confirmed a "substantial investment" in Japan's SoftBank Group, boosting the stock of the giant technology investor.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] A major US activist fund on Friday confirmed a "substantial investment" in Japan's SoftBank Group, boosting the stock of the giant technology investor.

"Elliott's substantial investment in SoftBank Group reflects its strong conviction that the market significantly undervalues SoftBank's portfolio of assets," said a spokesperson at the US fund.

"Elliott has engaged privately with SoftBank's leadership and is working constructively on solutions to help SoftBank materially and sustainably reduce its discount to intrinsic value," the spokesperson added.

The comment came after The Wall Street Journal reported Elliott Management had quietly built up a more than US$2.5 billion stake in SoftBank.

That would account for nearly three per cent of the group's market value, which stands at US$95.5 billion on Friday.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank-backed AI startup 'cuts jobs amid cash burn'

Without confirming Elliott's investment amount, the Japanese group also said its stock price was "deeply undervalued".

"SoftBank always maintains constructive discussions with shareholders regarding their views on the Company," it said in a statement.

"We are in complete agreement that our shares are deeply undervalued by public investors. SoftBank welcomes feedback from fellow shareholders," it said.

SoftBank Group shares jumped on Friday, gaining more than six percent by midday.

The news of Elliott's investment "helped spread an evaluation (among investors) that the stock is cheap considering assets the group holds," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

SoftBank, led by CEO Masayoshi Son, has taken stakes in some of hottest start-ups through its US$100 billion Vision Fund.

Elliott Management could also lend its expertise to Vision Fund on where best to invest, Mr Sengoku said.

Also, "when shareholders and management share the view that the stock price is low, it fuels expectations that they will eventually announce price-boosting measures such as share buy-backs", he said.

The group suffered an operating loss of US$6.4 billion in the second quarter, the worst in its history, as it took a hit from investments in Silicon Valley start-ups including WeWork and Uber.

The disappointing results follow a turbulent period for the firm and Mr Son has faced criticism over his commitment to start-ups some say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.

The group last year announced its long-mooted Vision Fund 2, again targeting funds of around US$100 billion, but investors have been slower to commit.

 

AFP

Banking & Finance

China's US$1.5 trillion pile of bad debt lures foreign funds

Temasek leads new round of funding for French veterinary pharma firm

ING Q4 pre-tax profit hit by regulatory costs

Bernard Madoff is dying, seeks early release from prison, says lawyer

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

Yuan jumps to 2-week high as Beijing cuts tariffs on some US goods

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders, Buttigieg in virtual Iowa tie with 100% of votes called

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were in a virtual tie as...

Feb 7, 2020 12:08 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi discusses coronavirus with Trump: state media

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus...

Feb 7, 2020 11:32 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets turn negative after healthy week, eyes on coronavirus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell on Friday after a week-long rally as investors take profits and assess developments...

Feb 7, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Companies to add S$17.3b in value, 21,700 in jobs from Enterprise Singapore help in 2019

SINGAPORE companies could create S$17.3 billion in value added, with the support they got in 2019 from government...

Feb 7, 2020 10:58 AM
Transport

Toyota extends China plant closure over coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japanese auto giant Toyota said on Friday it would keep its Chinese factories shut until February 16,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly