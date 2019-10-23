You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US bank to slash branch jobs nationwide in digital push

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 12:03 AM

file6u2k4a327z71h0u3hyk.jpg
US Bancorp is undergoing a sweeping reduction of branch jobs numbering in the thousands as it reacts to more customers doing their banking online.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US Bancorp is undergoing a sweeping reduction of branch jobs numbering in the thousands as it reacts to more customers doing their banking online.

Some job categories, including teller coordinator and assistant branch manager, are being eliminated or will have headcount greatly reduced. The cuts on will represent less than 2 per cent of the bank's 74,000 employees, spokeswoman Molly Snyder said. Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere said in a memo to staff that US Bancorp "made the difficult decision to eliminate their jobs because customer behaviors have changed."

The nation's fifth-largest bank by deposits will also add some new roles and a training programme so existing employees can widen their skill sets, according to the memo. None of US Bank's roughly 3,700 branches will be closed as part of the moves, according to Ms Snyder, who confirmed the contents of Cecere's memo and declined to comment on the exact number of cuts.

Ms Snyder said the firm will begin hiring client-relationship consultants and business-banking development consultants among other new roles to work in the branches.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banks have for years been reassessing the role of branches in their strategies as customers increasingly handle their finances online. US Bancorp has said it plans to lean heavily on digital offerings and enter new markets with a "branch-light concept." Earlier this year, the firm hired Derek White from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA as chief digital officer to boost innovation.

A McKinsey & Co study released Monday said banks are heading "into an arms race on technology" as new competitors like fintech startups try to take market share. Financial-services incumbents need to take dramatic action to fund innovation, or risk being left behind, the report says. Banks allocate just 35 per cent of their information-technology budgets to innovation, while fintechs spend more than 70 per cent, McKinsey said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Eurozone firms keep borrowing as growth fears mount

UBS tightens investment banking belt as earnings slide continues

UBS, authorities looking into client overcharges in Singapore and Hong Kong

Fosun mulling bid for German pudding tycoons' private bank: sources

UOB unveils programme to link businesses, consumers with solar firms

Australian, New Zealand dollars extend rally, near major resistance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly