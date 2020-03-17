You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US banking giants tap Fed's discount window to ease stigma

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:40 AM

rk_FederalReserve_170320.jpg
Eight giant US banks said they would access the Federal Reserve's discount window, in a move meant to remove the long-standing stigma of using it, as the financial system comes under mounting pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] Eight giant US banks said they would access the Federal Reserve's discount window, in a move meant to remove the long-standing stigma of using it, as the financial system comes under mounting pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

The banks - including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc - will use the facility to "reassure financial institutions of all sizes" that they can tap it too, the Financial Services Forum industry group said in a statement late on Monday. Federal regulators have been encouraging banks to normalise use of the window after rates in repo markets spiked in September.

The eight firms "individually have substantial liquidity and multiple sources of funding", the group said. But "they believe it is important to lead by demonstrating the value of the Federal Reserve's discount window facility and to encourage its use by other financial institutions".

The window is meant to provide emergency liquidity to banks that otherwise have healthy balance sheets. In a cash crunch, banks can pledge collateral to the Fed in return for cash. Banks have been extremely reluctant to use the facility because of the reaction it can provoke among investors, who may fear it reveals a more serious problem, and among politicians keen to attack taxpayer-funded bank bailouts.

The group of banks - deemed by US regulators to be the most important to the financial system - also includes Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and State Street Corp. On Sunday, the same group announced that they would suspend stock buybacks through the second quarter.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus gives US banks a shot at redemption

Regulators arm-twisted banks to use the discount window to remove the stigma during the depths of the 2008 crisis. Firms did so briefly, but as the situation worsened, the Fed announced unprecedented new liquidity programmes to prop up the financial system.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Malaysia's capital markets to operate as usual during movement curbs

Hong Kong drawing up plans for Chapter 11 style bankruptcy system

Australian, New Zealand dollars struggle, more policy stimulus unveiled

TransferWise eyes China market with Alipay partnership

JPMorgan, Macquarie expand work-from-home arrangements

Broker's Take: DBS cuts target prices for OCBC, UOB on credit cost pain

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 11:57 AM
Life & Culture

'We're completely lost': coronavirus hits NY restaurants

[NEW YORK] New York City's renowned restaurant and nightlife industries — global destinations and trendsetters for...

Mar 17, 2020 11:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's capital markets to operate as usual during movement curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's capital markets will operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs from March 18-31...

Mar 17, 2020 11:55 AM
Consumer

Nordstrom shuts stores, pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Nordstrom Inc said on Monday it would temporarily shut its stores in the United States and Canada and...

Mar 17, 2020 11:46 AM
Real Estate

Hotel owners are about to blow through cash on virus travel cuts

[SEATTLE] Some Seattle hotels saw occupancy rates fall below 10 per cent last week, even before fresh guidance...

Mar 17, 2020 11:46 AM
Energy & Commodities

Soya beans recover from 10-month low, gains capped by virus worries

[SINGAPORE] Chicago soya bean futures rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday with bargain buying...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.