You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US borrowers in hardship jumped in April

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 8:46 PM

[WASHINGTON] The number of US borrowers seeking help on mortgages, credit cards and auto loans jumped between March and April in the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a TransUnion study released on Wednesday showed.

Serious delinquency rates for accounts 60 or more days past due were little changed across loan types, but forbearance programmes and stimulus payments have been helping consumers stay liquid in the short term, said Matt Komos, vice president of research and consulting at the credit monitoring firm.

"While these programmes are providing consumers with temporary relief, banks and lenders are looking for further regulatory guidance as to what next steps should be taken once stimulus packages dry up," he said. "We are likely to have a better sense of the true financial health of consumers impacted by Covid-19 in the coming months."

Another early indicator points to a steeper deterioration of credit quality. The percentage of credit cards considered in hardship, or having a deferred payment or frozen account, rose to 3.2 per cent from 0.1 per cent in March and 0.03 per cent a year earlier. Five per cent of mortgages were considered in hardship, up from 0.5 per cent in both March and the year ago period.

The hardship numbers may still be understated as some major lenders have promised to protect customers from negative credit impacts related to the pandemic. Large lenders including Bank of America Corp and Citigroup have said they would not immediately report participation in Covid-19 assistance programs to credit reporting agencies.

SEE ALSO

AmEx says employees can work from home through 2020

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Dutch lender Rabobank sees big rise in 2020 loan provisions

Prudential offers Singapore fintechs S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to employees

Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low

Japan's MUFG to close up to 40% of domestic bank branches

HSBC sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023

China stands pat on benchmark rate, signals brief pause in easing efforts

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 08:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Changi Airport to gradually allow transit traffic from June 2

FROM June 2, Singapore will gradually allow travellers to transit through Changi Airport as it begins to...

May 20, 2020 08:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Government calls allegations of profiteering against Surbana Jurong 'false and malicious'

THE government on Wednesday described as “false and malicious” the allegations about Subana Jurong (SJ) profiteering...

May 20, 2020 06:56 PM
Transport

VW pulls 'racist' ad after outcry

[FRANKFURT] German car giant Volkswagen has pulled an Instagram ad that showed a giant white hand pushing around a...

May 20, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 20, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

Germany to shield health companies from non-EU investors: ministry

[BERLIN] Germany on Wednesday moved to shield health companies from being snapped up by investors from outside the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.