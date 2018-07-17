You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US credit market fires warning about recession

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

A RELIABLE bond market indicator may be waving the flag that a US recession is coming, market watchers said, and it is not the flattening yield curve.

Risk premiums on investment-grade corporate bonds over comparable Treasuries have been rising since February, approaching levels that are catching the attention of some fund managers and analysts.

"People are talking about the yield curve as a predicter of recessions. Credit spreads are the other element that's a pretty big tell," said Gene Tannuzzo, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With investors watching for signs of whether the end is near for the second longest US expansion on record, this move in the US$9 trillion corporate bond market bears watching.

The world's biggest economy still seems healthy by many measures: low unemployment, strong exports, a resilient housing market and sky-high consumer and business confidence.

Still, escalating global trade tensions have some investors worried. Also, US inflation remains stubbornly low, removing pricing power from businesses, while benchmark interest rates are rising. Also, the federal deficit is ballooning after a massive tax cut revenues.

Some investors are nervous that the yield curve has flattened, with yields on long-term bonds getting close to those of short-term government debt. But the curve has not inverted, a situation when long-term yields go below those of short-term debt, seen as the most reliable recession indicator.

"We have had a weird recovery. If you have a weird recovery, you might have a weird recession," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

He noted that risk premiums or spreads on "Baa"-rated corporate bonds over Treasuries increased to 2 per cent this month based on data from Moody's Investors Services. This milestone was reached either during or just before six of the past seven US recessions since 1970.

In February, spreads on the riskiest investment-grade bonds, based on Moody's rating scale, averaged 1.65 per cent, the lowest in more than a decade.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan told Reuters in an interview last Friday that while credit conditions are benign, they can deteriorate quickly. "Credit spreads are reasonably tight, but that can change rapidly," he said.

US corporations are sitting on about US$2 trillion of cash, and can still borrow easily even as the Fed has been raising short-term interest rates since December 2015.

With the economy humming along, bolstered by last year's federal tax overhaul, S&P 500 companies are forecast to ring up a robust 21 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Yet corporate bonds have performed poorly this year as fears about a trade war have overshadowed investor optimism from tax cuts and lighter regulations. Heavy issuance and reduced foreign appetite have also bogged down the sector, analysts said.

Looser lending standards have nudged default rates slightly higher, although they are still hovering near historic lows.

"Poorly performing investment grade bonds and weakened speculative grade covenants have focused investors' minds on the corporate sector as a source of recession risk," Credit Suisse economists wrote in a research report this week.

While credit market conditions have not reached alarming levels, "potentially dangerous dynamics are brewing", they wrote. Possible warning signs that they are watching for would include abrupt changes in short- and long-dated interest rates and a widening in credit spreads, they said.

While wider credit spreads and a flattening yield curve are red flags, some fund managers reckoned that a solid US economy and a cautious Federal Reserve should keep a recession away for at least another year. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Golden Equator Capital and Korea Investment Partners launch S$120m startup fund

Goldman Sachs set to name new CEO this week: report

Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

Beijing loves Xiaomi too, just in its own special way

JPMorgan joins banks warning of more trade pain for EM Investors

Beware the reach of Her Majesty's taxman, Brexit bankers told

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening