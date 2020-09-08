You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar bides time ahead of ECB, Brexit woes hit sterling

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 1:20 PM

nz_usd_080929.jpg
The US dollar held steady on Tuesday as investors weighed whether an accommodative turn from the European Central Bank later this week could hit the euro, while the pound nursed losses due to Brexit uncertainty.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The US dollar held steady on Tuesday as investors weighed whether an accommodative turn from the European Central Bank later this week could hit the euro, while the pound nursed losses due to Brexit uncertainty.

A day after thin holiday trade, the greenback was slightly stronger against a basket of currencies at 93.128 and firmed marginally against the euro at US$1.1809.

Moves in the Asian day were modest, but had the dollar back under gentle pressure as risk appetite appeared to return to equity markets.

The Australian dollar stood at US$0.7276 and the New Zealand dollar was little changed at US$0.6685, having hit lows overnight following a Sunday statement from the central bank which again raised the prospect of negative rates.

The main focus this week is on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Euro falls as recent US dollar selling pauses

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Most analysts don't expect a change in the central bank's policy stance but are looking to the message on its inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's strength.

The meeting comes after the single currency marked a two-year high just above US$1.20 at the beginning of the month, until comments about its level from ECB chief economist Philip Lane knocked it lower.

"The ECB could raise more concerns over a further appreciation in the euro and make some downward revisions to its inflation projections," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy, which would flag easier policy.

"In our view, the dollar can lift further over the remainder of the week because of the possibility the ECB takes a sharper dovish turn."

Elsewhere, the dollar traded firmly against the Japanese yen amid talk of a snap election - something that Yoshihide Suga, frontrunner to succeed Shinzo Abe in next week's leadership ballot - signalled in a newspaper interview.

Analysts say many currency market participants no longer consider the leadership race as a catalyst, as the next leader is likely to follow Abe's policy path.

"Around eight years ago (when Abe took over), the yen was stronger at around 70 per dollar. But with the current dollar/yen level, there's nothing much the successor can do currency-wise," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market strategist at Mizuho Bank.

"The stronger local equity market should be more of a concern instead," he said.

The yen last changed hands at 106.29 per dollar.

The British pound, meanwhile, was the laggard amid a fresh crisis in EU-UK trade negotiations.

A Financial Times report suggesting Britain might legislate to override its Brexit withdrawal agreement prompted the EU to warn there would be no deal if that happened, raising the prospect again of a hard Brexit.

New talks are due to begin in London later on Tuesday.

The pound edged 0.2 per cent lower to US$1.3146, after shedding 0.8 per cent overnight, and sat a fraction above a two-week low against the euro at 89.76 pence.

Some traders also sold sterling against the yen, last traded at 139.63, hovering near a two-week low of 139.58 it hit in the previous session.

"The key question for markets is whether the remarks are still mostly brinkmanship as negotiations near the finish line,"said NAB economics director Tapas Strickland. "The mild market reaction suggests markets think so and still sniff a deal."

Meanwhile, data in Australia showed employment eased over the month to Aug 22, while last month's business confidence gained but remained fragile.

Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1 per cent in April-June, worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8 per centcontraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

New chartered fintech professional qualification to groom Singapore, China talent

Standard Chartered fined 1b rupees in India for 2007 deal

DBS rolls out savings and healthcare solutions for gig workers

StanChart's global head of commodities business to leave as team restructured

Logos prices S$120m three-year guaranteed notes at 6%

China tension may hit half of Australia's benchmark stock index

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, signalling...

Sep 8, 2020 12:58 PM
Transport

Trees, birds, ponds: Mexico City's ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport

[TEXCOCO, Mexico] Bright green stalks of weeds are sprouting from the ground where planes were supposed to take off...

Sep 8, 2020 12:51 PM
Transport

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

[LONDON] Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owner's annual...

Sep 8, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

HK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam

[HONG KONG] Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum will "...

Sep 8, 2020 12:41 PM
Technology

TikTok owner doles out bonuses to assuage beleaguered staff

[HONG KONG] TikTok's Chinese parent has declared a rare half-month's salary bonus for employees, hoping to calm a 60...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

DBS rolls out savings and healthcare solutions for gig workers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.