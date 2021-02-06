 US dollar drops after jobs report chills rally, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar drops after jobs report chills rally

Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 6:59 AM

nz_usd_060227.jpg
The US dollar lost out to the euro after Friday's US jobs report suggested that some traders may have over-played a stronger American recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The US dollar lost out to the euro after Friday's US jobs report suggested that some traders may have over-played a stronger American recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.2042 in its biggest daily gain in more than two months after the report, which Marc Chandler, strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said did more to force short-term traders to adjust long-dollar and short-euro positions than it changed the economic outlook for a US recovery that is stronger than peers.

The US dollar index of a basket of currencies was down 0.5 per cent at 91.028, but still holding a weekly gain of 0.6 per cent.

"This forces some of the late dollar-longs out," Mr Chandler said. "It doesn't really change what to expect for Q1 GDP in the US Market positioning is a different story."

The report showed US employment growth rebounded less than expected in January and job losses the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the argument for additional relief money to aid the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The greenback was off 0.1 per cent against the yen at 105.42.

The more modest change against the yen, Mr Chandler said, was consistent with yields on longer-term US Treasuries edging up in reaction to the report and the support it gives for additional government spending to stimulate the economy.

The spread between yields on two-year and 10-year Treasuries, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, widened to as much as 106 basis points and the most since May 2017.

US President Joe Biden cited the report as he and his Democratic allies pushed ahead with steps toward their US$1.9 billion Covid-19 relief package, including a vote in the Senate and another expected in the House. The moves aim to secure the spending before special unemployment benefits expire on March 15.

Expectations for more stimulus also drove global stocks to a new record on Friday, as measured by MSCI's all-country world index.

Oil, too, rose toward US$60 a barrel and hit their highest prices in a year on the outlook for an economic revival and supply curbs by producers.

Aggressive stimulus fuels expectations of higher inflation and adds to the market's interest in new consumer price data coming next week, analysts at ING wrote late on Friday. The impact on the US dollar could come through what the price data say about interest rates after subtracting inflation, they said.

Analysts and investors have been weighing whether US dollar strength this year has been a temporary reaction to a 7 per cent loss in 2020 or is a longer-lasting shift away from dollar pessimism.

The US dollar index is still up 1.2 per cent this year. Its rise has been supported by higher longer-term US Treasury yields, which prompted traders to position for massive fiscal spending.

Cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether appeared to benefit from the US dollar's fall on Friday, rising 2 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

Futures on ether, also known as ethereum, will begin trading on Sunday evening on the CME derivatives exchange where bitcoin futures have traded since 2017.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Crypto farm's power tussle with landlord over electricity use ends up in Singapore court

Siam Validus is first foreign fintech firm to get Thai debenture crowdfunding licence

Siam Validus is first foreign fintech firm to get Thai debenture crowdfunding licence

PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Cryptocurrency hedge fund founder admits to massive fraud

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 6, 2021 06:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as dollar retreats, US jobs report signals slow recovery

[BENGALURU] Gold rebounded above the US$1,800 psychological level on Friday, helped by a retreat in the US dollar...

Feb 6, 2021 06:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 1%, hits highest in a year on growth hopes, Opec+ output cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Friday, after hitting their highest in a year and closing in on US$60...

Feb 6, 2021 06:14 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on optimism for new US stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks capped a strong week with fresh records on Friday, fuelled by on optimism over more...

Feb 6, 2021 06:11 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares flat after US jobs data; pound weighs on FTSE 100

[BENGALURU] European stocks were little changed at the end of an upbeat week on Friday, with disappointing US data...

Feb 6, 2021 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

56-year-old import officer at Changi among two locally transmitted cases

[SINGAPORE] An import officer at Changi Airport has tested positive for Covid-19 - one of two locally transmitted...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leaks, creaks, breaks: The downside to life in a super-tall condo tower

The retail investing coup: Is this the future of investing?

Kuaishou surges 161% in biggest technology IPO since Uber

For better aged care: The gaps in Singapore's nursing home market and alternative models of care for the elderly

NTUC: raise CPF rates for older workers in 2022, as planned

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for