You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar jumps as election race tightens; peso, yuan wilt

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 4:31 PM

file7cow70iy2r41j7kaok3f.jpg
The US dollar jumped and riskier currencies wilted on Wednesday as early results in the presidential election showed a tight race, surprising currency investors who had been betting on a decisive victory for Democrat Joe Biden.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The US dollar jumped and riskier currencies wilted on Wednesday as early results in the presidential election showed a tight race, surprising currency investors who had been betting on a decisive victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump won in the key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing market hopes for a clear result. Investors waited to see whether Mr Trump would retain the Rust Belt states - Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania - that sent him to the White House in 2016.

The US dollar was up 1 per cent as European markets opened, while the offshore-traded yuan, Australian dollar and Norwegian crown, which have for years borne the brunt of Mr Trump's protectionist policies, weakened.

"One of the few things clear so far is that we are not going to see a Democrat landslide win as polls had suggested. That has wrong-footed an FX market which was positioned for some clarity," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

At 0718 GMT, the US dollar was up around 1 per cent against a basket of currencies, having earlier hit its highest level in more than a month.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US dollar had fallen to a one-week low on Tuesaday on expectations of a win for Mr Biden.

"We saw the dollar come under pressure going into the election and we are now seeing an unwind of that," said Salman Ahmed, head of macro and strategic allocation at Fidelity International.

While victory for Mr Biden was seen boosting prospects for a large US fiscal aid package, it was also expected to lessen the trade war tensions which have supported the greenback.

The euro fell 0.7 per cent at US$1.1637 to the lowest in more than three months, while sterling tumbled 1 per cent. The rising likelihood of a Trump re-election hurt currencies that have been hardest hit by his trade policies, such as the Mexican peso and the yuan, which weakened by more than 3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had won the election, with millions of votes still uncounted. His rival, Mr Biden, said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

Overnight volatility gauges for euro-dollar and dollar-yen fell however, as investors waited for clarity. They had surged to their highest levels since March earlier this week.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Australia's 'Big Four' banks pocket rate cuts, trim fixed loan rates

Here's how Ant can rise again after that IPO shock

No clear visibility to 'end of tunnel' after new lockdowns: Credit Agricole

China's Fosun Kicks off biggest pharma IPO in India

Bitcoin haul of US$1b on the move, possibly with Silk Road

Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide on US vote uncertainty

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday on US election uncertainty as President...

Nov 4, 2020 04:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage on chemical producer Jiutian Chemical Group with a "buy" rating, and a target price...

Nov 4, 2020 04:27 PM
Consumer

M&S slides to first loss as coronavirus hammers clothing sales

[LONDON] Britain's Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed...

Nov 4, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on US vote worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Wednesday on fears the US election result will be drawn out, while...

Nov 4, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Poland to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19

[WARSAW] Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

Gold slides on dollar bounce as early US poll results trickle in

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for