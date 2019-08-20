You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar near 3-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 9:41 AM

AK_usd_2008.jpg
The US dollar held near a three-week high on Tuesday, as expectations global economies would unleash fresh stimulus and an improvement in appetite for riskier assets lifted yields on US government bonds.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The US dollar held near a three-week high on Tuesday, as expectations global economies would unleash fresh stimulus and an improvement in appetite for riskier assets lifted yields on US government bonds.

Yields on benchmark US Treasuries pulled away from three-year lows as investors tip-toed back into riskier assets, lured by hopes for stimulus in major economies such as Germany and China, which eased more recent global recession fears.

Investor focus on Tuesday will shift to the first setting of China's new lending benchmark under its recent interest rate reforms, due at 0130 GMT.

Risk appetite in global markets has been boosted this week by the prospect of Germany ditching its balanced budget rule to boost spending and China's interest rate reform plan, which is expected to lower corporate borrowing costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The dollar is higher across the board, tracking the rebound in yields. The prospect of Germany embarking on stimulus was the turning point and the dollar has regained momentum since," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The greenback traded little changed at 106.620 yen following three straight sessions of gains, having moved away from a seven-month low near 105.000 reached last week.

Against the Swiss franc, a currency sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions along with the yen, the dollar hovered near a two-week high of 0.9820 franc scaled overnight.

The euro was flat at US$1.1081, caught near a two-week trough of US$1.1066 set on Friday.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 per cent to US$0.6757 against the broadly higher dollar.

Market focus will shift to the annual symposium of global central bankers starting on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Particular focus will centre on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy at a time when investors widely expect the Fed to cut rates again at its next meeting in September.

"A series of further rate cuts by the Fed has already been priced into the dollar. So the currency could gain a fresh boost if Powell does not sound as dovish as expected and clouds rate cut prospects," Mr zIshizuki at Daiwa Securities said. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

South Korea may consider easing share buy-back rules

Visa critical of India's move towards no-fee debit card transactions

Federal Reserve's Rosengren says cutting rates could worsen next downturn

China to base new lending benchmark on medium-term rates; shares rally on rate cut hopes

Carlsberg CEO has a warning for his peers about negative rates

Singapore dividend payout slides 11.6% to US$3.8b in Q2: index

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

Aug 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HMI, Figtree Holdings, Hong Leong Asia, RE&S Holdings, PS Group

nz_gsw_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Greater Southern Waterfront a boost to likes of KepCorp, MCT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly