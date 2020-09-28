You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar near two-month high amid economic, political risks

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 4:30 PM

file6v4eztp5v3411an1z1d4.jpg
The US dollar traded near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, as doubts about economic recovery persisted before a barrage of economic data and political developments in the United States.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[LONDON] The US dollar traded near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, as doubts about economic recovery persisted before a barrage of economic data and political developments in the United States.

A rebound in US stocks on Friday has helped to curb the ascent of the dollar, considered a safe haven, but signs of slowdown in the nascent recovery from the pandemic and political uncertainties have kept investors on guard.

The dollar index stood little changed at 94.530. It reached a two-month high of 94.745 last week and posted its biggest weekly rise since early April. Against the yen, the dollar was more subdued at 105.36 yen.

The euro traded at US$1.1626 after dropping to US$1.16125 on Friday, its lowest in two months. The British pound stood at US$1.2797, above Wednesday's two-month low of US$1.2676.

"Last week, widening credit spreads as seen in iTraxx Crossover and in European financials were seemingly a key driver for weakness in euro/dollar," said Christin Tuxen, head of research at Danske Bank.

SEE ALSO

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Indeed, rising global and notably European risk aversion continue to be clearly US dollar positive, and notably investors entered this period of questioning the risk/reflation/recovery theme stretched on dollar shorts." Data on US currency futures positions released on Friday also pointed to upside potential in the dollar's recovery, with speculators holding a big net short position in the currency.

US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed speculators held a net short position of US$33.989 billion, up from US$31.524 billion the week before and near the highest level in almost 10 years.

The flip side of that was a large net long positions in the euro, which showed a slight increase last week to US$27.922 billion.

"We think euro/dollar should find good long-term demand below the 1.1600 area, but really require some better news on the global recovery (effective lockdowns, vaccines, new stimulus) before the euro/dollar rally fully resumes," ING said in a note to clients.

Investors now look to the first US Presidential debate on Tuesday.

"Few people will be trying to bet on the election outcome. At least they will wait until tomorrow's TV debate," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that President Donald Trump paid little in income taxes in recent years, claiming heavy losses from his business enterprises that offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income.

Meanwhile, worries are growing that the economic recovery is slowing as many stimulus programmes have expired, curbing consumer spending.

The week provides markets with more US data on the health of the world's biggest economy, including consumer confidence on Tuesday, a manufacturing survey and consumer data on Thursday and jobs data on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira briefly dropped 1.6 per cent to a record low of 7.8000 per dollar.

The lira had enjoyed a rare bounce after an interest rate increase late last week, but the gains faded amid scepticism about how it would filter through into financial market rates.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

Eurozone yields hold steady near recent lows on Covid concerns

Five groups ousted from UN-backed responsible investment list

JPMorgan says usual hedges aren't working as they once did

Crypto broker sees users drawn to bots to beat volatile trading

Chinese investors flock to newly-launched funds targeting Ant IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 04:46 PM
Real Estate

Six strata-titled commercial units at Jalan Taman for sale with S$25m guide price

SIX strata-titled commercial units at 1 Jalan Taman are up for sale collectively by expression of interest with a...

Sep 28, 2020 04:45 PM
Consumer

Spirits maker Diageo says US business ahead of expectations

[BENGALURU] Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, said on Monday it has made a strong start to its fiscal year...

Sep 28, 2020 04:35 PM
Consumer

Caesars says US$3.7b bid high enough for William Hill

[LONDON] Caesars Entertainment said William Hill's board would likely recommend its US$3.7 billion takeover offer...

Sep 28, 2020 04:31 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Government & Economy

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

SINGAPORE will soon calibrate its debt moratorium schemes, with the regulator looking to extend its programmes to...

Sep 28, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand extends emergency ahead of easing ban on tourists

[BANGKOK] Thailand will extend a state of emergency through October as the tourism-dependent nation gears up for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.