You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar slips after Trump laments currency strength, assails Fed

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 6:45 AM

[NEW YORK] The US dollar dropped Monday after US President Donald Trump warned against excessive strength in the greenback, and analysts warned that his continued attacks on the Federal Reserve could put the currency under pressure in the longer term. Signs that a trade deal between the US and China is within reach are also adding to pressure on the US currency.

The US dollar fell against both the euro and yen early Monday after Mr Trump said Saturday that the US dollar's strength is hurting America's ability to do business with other nations. He also assailed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as someone who "likes raising interest rates" and took a jab at "quantitative tightening", the central bank's ongoing balance-sheet reduction.

It's not the first time Mr Trump has attacked Fed policy, but these comments come even after the central bank has already signalled a likely pause in interest-rate increases and a potential end to its balance-sheet runoff.

While the market is "getting used to these kind of comments" and "any effects on the dollar should be limited and short-lived," the question of the Fed and its independence is of concern, according to Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB AB. "You could now get the impression that the Fed is listening too much to the White House. This should have long-term negative effects on the dollar."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US dollar fell as much as 0.2 per cent against the yen to 111.78 and as much as 0.3 per cent versus the euro to US$1.1382.

News that most or all US tariffs on China are likely to be lifted as part of a trade deal also boosted trade-sensitive currencies against the US unit in early Asian trading. The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.5 per cent to 71.17 US cents and the kiwi climbed 0.4 per cent to 68.32 US cents.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

Banks are still steering clear of crypto companies

Kuwait said to be planning US$10b investment fund with China

Domestic revenge ignites in UK stocks as Brexit D-Day averted

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening