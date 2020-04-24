You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar snaps four days of gains, but outlook bright

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 8:54 PM

[LONDON] Four days of US dollar gains ended on Friday, although broader concerns about the euro's outlook kept dollar bears at bay.

The dollar is still set for its biggest weekly rise since early April, after a European Union meeting on Thursday to build a trillion-euro emergency fund disappointed investors.

Despite an agreement by EU leaders to fund a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said differences continued among EU governments over whether the fund should be transferring grant money, or simply making loans.

"They just delivered on the basics and fell short of surprising markets positively and that is weighing on the euro," said Ilan Solot, a currency markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in London referring to the EU meeting.

The euro initially weakened on Friday, falling 0.4 per cent against the US dollar to a one-month low at US$1.07275 and to a three-year low versus the yen at 115.55 yen. It subsequently erased losses and edged into positive territory in late trading though the outlook remained cautious.

SEE ALSO

Safe havens still in demand despite markets stabilising

The outcome of the EU meeting reflected the disagreement about how to resolve the crisis in Europe and prevent an escalation in peripheral bond yields, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX strategy at Commerzbank.

With Italy and Spain hit far harder than Germany by the coronavirus pandemic, old disputes have surfaced across the EU, which drop in output of as much as 15 per cent, according to the European Central Bank.

The US dollar's rally this week was aided by a historic collapse in oil prices, which pushed US crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever. As oil prices stabilised, the dollar's safe-haven appeal receded.

Preliminary goods-orders data in the US and a German business sentiment survey due later on Friday are unlikely to improve investors' mood, with any global recovery expected to be slow and patchy.

The Aussie and kiwi each shed about 0.2 per cent, holding the kiwi below 60 US cents at US$0.5996 and the Aussie at US$0.6359, beneath resistance around 64 cents per dollar.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

HSBC to push on with overhaul 'wherever possible' despite crisis

US Fed balance sheet increases to record US$6.62t

Investors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward

Blackstone’s GSO distressed-debt bets post 30% quarterly loss

Snap eyes US$750m convertible bond offering in 'strategic move'

PSA International unit prices US$650m 10-year notes at 2.25%; to be issued below par

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 08:31 PM
Companies & Markets

S$27m caveat lodged for good-class bungalow of Hin Leong Trading founder

A CAVEAT of S$27 million has been lodged for a good-class bungalow belonging to Lim Oon Kuin (or O. K. Lim, as he is...

Apr 24, 2020 08:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

China securities regulator approves trading of hog futures

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had given the go-ahead to the Dalian Commodity Exchange (...

Apr 24, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH to provide updates to shareholders amid Covid-19 situation

FOLLOWING the Singapore Exchange Regulation column which urged listed firms to provide regular business updates...

Apr 24, 2020 07:56 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC to push on with overhaul 'wherever possible' despite crisis

[LONDON] HSBC will press ahead with plans to reallocate capital from under-performing businesses, cut costs and...

Apr 24, 2020 07:30 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments 'dangerous', doctors say

[LONDON] Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after US President...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.