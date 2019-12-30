You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar trims annual gains in low volatility year, more action seen in 2020

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 10:14 AM

AK_usd_3012.jpg
The US dollar was on the defensive on Monday in light year-end trading after suffering a setback the previous session, as hopes of a US-China trade deal lifted investors' risk appetite, sapping safe-haven demand for the greenback.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] The US dollar was on the defensive on Monday in light year-end trading after suffering a setback the previous session, as hopes of a US-China trade deal lifted investors' risk appetite, sapping safe-haven demand for the greenback.

The dollar index was stable at 96.942 against six major currencies after sliding 0.6 per cent on Friday for its biggest single-day percentage drop since June.

With Friday's loss, the index's gains for the year have shrunk to under one per cent, putting it on track for the smallest annual change in six years.

Against the Japanese yen the dollar was treading water at 109.41, on track to end the year where it started in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The big gainers in recent weeks have been the risk-sensitive and commodity-linked currencies of Australia and New Zealand.

SEE ALSO

US dollar retreats as risk appetite returns

The Aussie and the kiwi scaled five-month peaks on Monday to US$0.6990 and US$0.6717 respectively, boosted by higher commodity prices and expectations the United States and China would sign a trade deal soon.

Last week, Chinese authorities said Beijing was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement. Prior to those comments, US President Donald Trump had talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

But despite recent rallies, the annual performances of the antipodean currencies are still dreary with the Aussie down one per cent so far this year and the kiwi off a shade.

"What's really noticeable is the narrow range of currencies during the year," said Marshall Gittler, Cyprus-based chief strategist at ACLS Global, pointing to "economic and monetary policy convergence."

"I expect less of both in 2020, for two reasons," he said, noting the expected end of the Sino-US trade war which should lead to broader economic recovery across the world.

The second reason, Mr Gittler said, was that inflation seemed to have bottomed.

"As (inflation) accelerates, countries are less likely to cut rates and maybe, possibly, conceivably some countries could start thinking about hiking rates, which would encourage monetary policy divergence."

Elsewhere, the euro rose for a sixth straight session on Monday to US$1.1186.

Bleak European economic data had prompted hedge funds to bet on a weaker euro during 2019, but some strength in recent Eurozone data along with weakness in other currencies have lifted the euro.

The common currency has jumped 2.6 per cent in this quarter but that was still not enough to wipe out this year's losses.

Sterling was higher after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain.

Even with the recent UK general election smoothing the path for Britain's exit from the European Union, Britain's ability to strike a new trading deal between the EU in a relatively short span of time remains a concern for some investors.

The pound was last up 0.15 per cent for its fifth straight session of gains at US$1.3096.

Later in the day, investors will stay tuned for the Chicago Purchasing Management Index, also known as the Chicago Business Barometer for clues about the health of the US economy. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars near 5-month top as global mood brightens

Italy delays presentation of plan to sell Monte Paschi stake

Ghana says it is determined to join new West African currency

China to scrap current rate benchmark in liberalising move

Turkey ups reserve ratios for foreign currency deposits

Why the pound's rally could hit a roadblock in 1Q 2020

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 09:57 AM
Transport

Trans-Cab files preliminary document for next year's IPO comeback

SINGAPORE’s second-largest taxi operator Trans-Cab Holdings is taking a second stab at going public, half a decade...

Dec 30, 2019 09:55 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Monday morning, building on last week's gains fuelled by easing trade tensions and...

Dec 30, 2019 09:52 AM
Government & Economy

Tourists at risk as heatwave fuels Australia bushfires

[SYDNEY] Thousands of tourists risked being stranded in Australia's south-east Monday, as a new heatwave left...

Dec 30, 2019 09:42 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars near 5-month top as global mood brightens

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near five-month peaks on Monday as hopes for progress in the...

Dec 30, 2019 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.03%

SINGAPORE shares started the week slightly lower following a mixed and sleepy US trade session on Friday.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly