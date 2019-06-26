You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US Fed to look 'carefully' at Facebook virtual coin Libra

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 6:24 AM

nwy_ Jerome Powell_240619_5_2x.jpg
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the US central bank will be closely scrutinising Facebook's newly announced cryptocurrency Libra with an eye toward potentially regulating the virtual coin.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the US central bank will be closely scrutinising Facebook's newly announced cryptocurrency Libra with an eye toward potentially regulating the virtual coin.

Mr Powell became the latest official to voice concern over the global virtual currency unveiled last week by Facebook and an array of partners which aims to lower transaction costs and bring more services to people without access to the banking system.

"We're looking at it very carefully," Mr Powell said at an event sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations. "Given the possible scale of it, I think that our expectations from a consumer protection standpoint, from a regulatory standpoint, are going to be very, very high."

The Libra coin plan, backed by financial and nonprofit partners, represents an ambitious new initiative for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the plan has already prompted calls in Europe for close regulatory scrutiny and several US lawmakers have said they want more information from Facebook.

Several analysts have said the new currency could create a regulatory conundrum due to the global reach of Facebook, which has more than two billion users.

Mr Powell, speaking at the forum in New York, said that "authority for overseeing Libra is going to be in a number of places but I think the big picture is we're going to be looking really carefully at it".

Facebook said the new virtual coin would be overseen by a nonprofit Libra Association based in Geneva which would maintain a real-world asset reserve to keep its value stable.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening