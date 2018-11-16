You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US investigators approach Deutsche Bank, BofA, JPM in Danske probe

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 9:02 PM

doc72siug9dajr5807waz0_doc72jceh6txva1m1d4yir6.jpg
US criminal investigators have requested information from Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and JPMorgan about transactions they handled for Danske Bank's Estonia branch (above), which is at the centre of a money laundering scandal, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.
REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] US criminal investigators have requested information from Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and JPMorgan about transactions they handled for Danske Bank's Estonia branch, which is at the centre of a money laundering scandal, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.

Danske Bank said last month it faced a US criminal investigation into as much as 200 billion euro (S$312.3 billion) of suspicious transactions at its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. The scandal has rocked investor faith in Denmark's biggest lender and forced its chief executive and chairman to quit.

The Bloomberg report said that there were no signs that Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and JPMorgan , which were correspondent banks for Danske's Estonian branch, were themselves targets for the investigation.

It said the examination of whether the three banks gave appropriate scrutiny to the Estonia transactions was part of the broader investigation of Danske led by the US Justice Department and prosecutors from the Manhattan US attorney's office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Treasury Department are also investigating the Danske Bank transactions through the global banks, Bloomberg said.

Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment when asked about the Bloomberg report by Reuters.

JPMorgan stopped clearing dollar transactions out of Danske's Estonian branch in 2013 because of money laundering concerns, Bloomberg said. Deutsche and Bank of America stopped in 2015, it said.

Danske Bank, which declined to comment on the report, also faces criminal investigations in Denmark and Estonia.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia's bank chiefs to face the music as misconduct inquiry wraps up

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

UBS sells S$700m of Tier 1 perps at 5.875%; deal draws S$1.6b of interest

Mexico ups interest rate, citing political uncertainty

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Fund managers place bets on Asia's oversold assets

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

doc72sg7lwcdjp1j2dl5an_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

doc72sgdaimbxu154124553_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening