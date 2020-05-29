You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US judge orders 15 banks to face big investors' currency rigging lawsuit

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 8:53 AM

nz_usd_290557.jpg
A US judge on Thursday said institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc and Allianz SE's Pacific Investment Management, can pursue much of their lawsuit accusing 15 major banks of rigging prices in the US$6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A US judge on Thursday said institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc and Allianz SE's Pacific Investment Management, can pursue much of their lawsuit accusing 15 major banks of rigging prices in the US$6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

US District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan said the nearly 1,300 plaintiffs, including many mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, plausibly alleged that the banks conspired to rig currency benchmarks from 2003 to 2013 and profit at their expense.

"This is an injury of the type the antitrust laws were intended to prevent," Judge Schofield wrote in a 40-page decision.

The banks, which sometimes controlled more than 90 per cent of the market, included Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and UBS or various affiliates.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs accused the banks of improperly sharing confidential orders and trading positions, and using chat rooms with such names as "The Cartel," "The Mafia" and "The Bandits' Club."

SEE ALSO

WeWork accused of abandoning San Francisco development project

Banks were also accused of using deceptive trading tactics such as "front running," "banging the close" and "taking out the filth."

The banks countered that the plaintiffs pointed to no transactions where the alleged manipulation caused losses.

Judge Schofield dismissed portions of some the claims, and dismissed some Allianz plaintiffs from the case.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The litigation began in November 2018, after the plaintiffs "opted out" of similar nationwide litigation that had resulted in US$2.31 billion of settlements with most of the banks.

Those settlements followed regulatory probes worldwide that led to more than US$10 billion of fines for several banks, and the convictions or indictments of some traders.

Investors typically opt out of litigation when they hope to recover more by suing on their own.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Asset managers, wealth funds raise stake in BlackRock after PNC exit

Singapore rates unlikely to stay negative, but may remain low till 2021

Japan's bond traders count on BOJ to tide over supply deluge

Japan's bond traders count on BOJ to tide over supply deluge

MAS to create 'fairness metrics' for AI and analytics adoption in financial services

It's time for banks to take digitalisation to new levels

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is 'double-edged sword'

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government warned Washington that withdrawing its special US status, which has underpinned...

May 29, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares sink at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one per cent at the open Friday on fears about China-US tensions...

May 29, 2020 09:52 AM
Garage

WeWork accused of abandoning San Francisco development project

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork was accused in a lawsuit of reneging on a pledge to invest US$450 million in a San Francisco...

May 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open, tracking US losses; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight.

May 29, 2020 09:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Asset managers, wealth funds raise stake in BlackRock after PNC exit

[LONDON] BlackRock attracted some of the world's largest institutional investors and sovereign funds when a major...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.